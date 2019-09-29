close

Gujarat assembly

The Congress on Sunday released a list of four candidates who will contest the upcoming byelections for the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, , scheduled to take place on October 21.

Congress releases list of candidates for byelections in Gujarat

Gandhinagar: The Congress on Sunday released a list of four candidates who will contest the upcoming byelections for the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, , scheduled to take place on October 21.

"Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the proposal for the candidature of the following persons  as party candidates for the ensuing by-elections to the Legislative Assembly of Gujarat."

According to the AICC press release, Gulabsinh Pirabhai Rajput will contest from Tharad assembly seat, Patel Jasubhai Shivabhai will contest from Bayad assembly seat, Dharmendrabhai Shantilal Patel will contest from Amraiwadi assembly seat and Chauhan Gulansinh Somsinh will contest from Lunawada assembly seat.

Earlier on Sunday, the Congress had declared the names of five candidates for the upcoming by-elections in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan.

According to the Congress release, Ashok Kumar is the party candidate from Samastipur (SC) in Bihar, Sayeeda Banu from Kishanganj in Bihar, Rita Chaudhary from Mandawa in Rajasthan, Harendra Mirdha from Kinwsar in Rajasthan and Mannu Devi from Balha (SC) in Uttar Pradesh. 

The Election Commission had last Saturday announced by-elections in vacant seats across several states.

The polling will be held on October 21 and the result will be announced on October 24.

