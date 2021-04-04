हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Congress

Congress releases list of candidates for three-tier UP Panchayat elections 2021

The list released by Congress has candidates for the UP Panchayat elections for districts in Agra, Ayodhya, Bareilly, Bhadohi, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Hardoi, Hathras, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Mahoba, Prayagraj, Rampur, Saharanpur, Santakbirnagar, and Shravasti.

Representational Image

New Delhi: A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released the first list of candidates for 11 districts for the three-tier panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress also declared their candidates on Saturday (April 3, 2021).

The list released by the party has candidates for the UP Panchayat elections for districts in Agra, Ayodhya, Bareilly, Bhadohi, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Hardoi, Hathras, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Mahoba, Prayagraj, Rampur, Saharanpur, Santakbirnagar, and Shravasti.

Earlier on Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party released the first list of candidates for 11 districts, including Ghaziabad and Gorakhpur. The saffron party released the list of Zila Panchayat wards for Ghaziabad, Saharanpur, and Rampur districts, along with finalising 49 candidates for Ghaziabad, and named candidates for 33 seats in Saharanpur, besides declaring 34 names for Rampur. 

Notably, the three-tier Panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in four phases in which all the major political parties will contest with their full strength.

The nomination process for the UP Panchayat elections began on Saturday, and it will get completed by April 18. The second phase of nomination will be on April 7 and 8, while the third phase will occur on April 13 and April 15, and the fourth phase will be from April 17 to April 18.
 

Tags:
CongressUP panchayat electionsPanchayat elections
