Congress-RJD Meet Today To Finalise Seat Sharing For Bihar, Phase-Wise Candidates Name Likely

The Lok Sabha Election dates have been revealed, yet the allocation of seats between the INDIA-bloc and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) remains undecided.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 09:20 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The allocation of seats between the INDIA-bloc and the NDA remains undecided.
  • The INDIA-bloc may not announce the list of names for all the constituencies at once.
  • The INDI-Alliance may share the candidates names phase-wise.
Congress and the Rastriya Janta Dal (RJD) are set to convene in Delhi on Monday to solidify their agreement on seat distribution for Bihar. The meeting will take place at the residence of State Congress President Akhilesh Prasad Singh and will involve consultations with State Coordinator Mohan Prakash and Screening Committee Chairman Rana KP Singh before engaging with representatives from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The Lok Sabha Election dates have been revealed, yet the allocation of seats between the INDIA-bloc and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) remains undecided. Although both sides have proposed a tentative seat-sharing arrangement, it has not been formally confirmed.  

Phase-wise Candidate Announcement  

According to Zee News sources, the INDIA-bloc will not announce the list of names for all the constituencies at once; instead, the alliance will share the candidates names phase-wise. The Lok Sabha election is scheduled to happen on April 19 in seven phases. On the first day, four constituencies will go to the polls. Bihar has a total of 40 Lok Sabha seats.  

INDI-Alliance Seat Dispute  

Troubles mounted for the INDI alliance after its allies in Bihar seemed dissatisfied with the earlier seat-sharing arrangement. The Communist Party of India (CPI) is aiming for three seats, while the CPI-ML has claimed eight. In a joint press release, these parties have called for the alliance to revise the seat-sharing agreement.  

Initially, the agreement proposed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) contesting 28 seats, Congress on nine seats, with two seats allotted to CPI and one to CPI-ML. 

 

