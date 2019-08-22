Congress' saga of scams: Rs 48,20,69,00,00,000 public money looted in 70 years

The oldest political party in India looted a staggering amount of Rs 4,82,0690000000 through various scams and corruption cases over the last 70 years.

If you're unable to fathom the number, let us make it easier for you. The Congress party siphoned off over Rs 4.82 lakh crore since it was in power from 1947 from the public exchequer.

The party, during its UPA rule, has been accused of a host of scams including the Scorpene deal scam, Maharashtra irrigation scam, Commonwealth games, Satyam scam, Sarada chit fund, Coal scam and many more.

After Narendra Modi-led government came into power, India's ranking on the global corruption index has improved over time. The country's ranking had dipped to an all-time low of 94 during UPA reign in 2013.

The jeep scandal of 1948 was one of the first major corruption case in independent India, while Jawaharlal Nehru-led Congress government was accused of.

The list of Congress leaders who are out on bail is very long and involves interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul, and many others.

Here's a quick look at other scams topmost Congress leaders have been accused of:

The latest to be nailed for his involvement in corruption is senior Congress leader P Chidambaram. The former finance minister has been remanded to five days of judicial custody the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the INX Media alleged corruption case.