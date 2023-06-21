Congress Says Pandit Nehru Popularised Yoga; Tharoor Thanks PMO, MEA For Taking It Overseas

New Delhi: Senior party leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said "we should also acknowledge all those who revived and popularised yoga, including our government", for internationalising the International Day of Yoga through the United Nations. This comes moments after the Congress put out a tweet calling India's first prime minister Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru instrumental in popularising yoga and making it a part of national policy.

In a tweet from its official Twitter handle, the Congress said, "On International Day of Yoga, we thank Pandit Nehru, who was instrumental in popularising Yoga and even made it a part of national policy. Let us appreciate the importance of the ancient art and philosophy in our physical and mental wellbeing and take steps to incorporate it in our lives."

Taking to Twitter, the Thiruvananthapuram MP by tagging the Congress' tweet wrote, "Indeed! We should also acknowledge all those who revived and popularised yoga, including our government, @PMOIndia & @MEAIndia, for internationalising International Yoga Day through the @UN. As I have argued for decades, yoga is a vital part of our soft power across the world and it's great to see it recognised."

The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practising yoga. Recognising its universal appeal, in December 2014, the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. This year people worldwide are observing the 9th International Yoga Day with live celebrations.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will spearhead the festivities at the United Nations (UN) headquarters, graced by delegates from over 180 nations. Notably, an estimated 250 million individuals are anticipated to participate in the event, centred around the theme `Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam`, meaning `One Earth One Future One Family`.