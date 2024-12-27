Congress Seeks Memorial To Honor Manmohan Singh, Chief Kharge Writes To PM Modi

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting that the last rites of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh be held at a location that could later serve as a memorial for the revered leader. Singh, who passed away at 92, was a two-term Prime Minister under the Congress-led UPA government from 2004 to 2014 and is celebrated for his transformative contributions to India’s economy and global standing.

Kharge's letter followed a telephonic conversation with PM Modi earlier in the day, where he discussed the importance of establishing a lasting memorial for Singh. "Apropos our telephonic conversation today morning, I made a request to hold Dr. Manmohan Singh's last rites at his final resting place, which could be a sacrosanct venue for a memorial to this great son of India," Kharge wrote in a letter shared by the Congress on X (formerly Twitter).

Drawing parallels to similar traditions for statesmen and former prime ministers, Kharge emphasized the symbolic importance of having Singh’s memorial at the site of his funeral. “This is in keeping with the tradition of having memorials for statesmen and former prime ministers at the very place of their funerals,” he stated.

Highlighting Singh’s legacy, Kharge described him as a towering figure whose contributions left an indelible mark on India’s history. "Dr. Manmohan Singh holds a highly revered place in the psyche of the country and its people. His achievements, whether as an economist or a leader, were phenomenal," he wrote.

Kharge detailed Singh’s illustrious career, which included roles as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India, and other key positions. “His wise counsel and leadership during the global economic financial crisis are well-acknowledged. President Obama himself said, ‘Whenever the Indian Prime Minister speaks, the whole world listens to him,’” Kharge noted.

Reflecting on Singh’s pivotal role in India’s economic transformation, Kharge wrote, “When the nation faced a grave economic crisis, it was Dr. Manmohan Singh who, as Finance Minister, steered India out of turmoil and laid the foundation for economic stability and prosperity. Coming from a humble background and enduring the hardships of Partition, his rise to becoming one of the leading statesmen of the world is a testament to his sheer grit and determination.”

Kharge concluded his letter by expressing hope that his request would be granted. “Befitting the stature of Dr. Manmohan Singh, I trust that the request to hold his funeral at a place where his memorial can be built will be acceded,” he wrote.

Manmohan Singh, often hailed as the architect of India’s economic liberalization, passed away on Thursday due to age-related health issues. His death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from leaders across the political spectrum and the public alike.