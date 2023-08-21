trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2651566
'Congress Seized By Leaders Who Want To Break India, Hate Hindus': Acharya Pramod Krishnam Makes Explosive Claims

Acharya Pramod Krishnam further said that these people have occupied the senior posts within the Congress party and are taking Congress away from the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi and Indira Gandhi.

Last Updated: Aug 21, 2023
Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam today made some explosive claims ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections that may further damage the Congress party's poll prospects. Reacting to the question of some Congress leaders objecting to his dress and sporting tilak on his forehead, Acharya Pramod Krishnam claimed that the Congress party has been seized by some people who are hate Hindu, Hinduism, are irritated by saffron, hate the slogans of Bharat Mata ki Jai, and want to break India into pieces. 

Acharya Pramod Krishnam further said that these people have occupied the senior posts within the Congress party and are taking Congress away from the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi and Indira Gandhi. He said that the Congress party is built by the sacrifice of Indira Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi, and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, it used to be known by Mahatma Gandhi's Ramdhun of Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram Patit Pavan Sitaram, is now being known by the name of 'Bharat tere tukde honge'. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is also unhappy with these people regarding this, claimed  Acharya Pramod Krishnam.

Responding to a tweet on X which expressed displeasure over Acharya Pramod's exclusion from Congress Working Committee, he said that some big leaders of Congress are irked with my dressing sense but he cannot leave these in this life.

In anticipation of the upcoming Assembly elections slated for later this year, significant changes were introduced to the Congress Working Committee (CWC) by Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday. Sachin Pilot, a prominent Congress leader who has expressed disagreements with the party's stance and has not always seen eye-to-eye with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, was officially included in the Congress Working Committee on Sunday. In addition to Pilot's inclusion in the central leadership of the party, several other notable figures have also been welcomed into the panel. This list encompasses Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Shashi Tharoor, Jairam Ramesh, Naseer Hussain, Alka Lamba, Supriya Srinate, Praniti Shinde, Pawan Khera, Ganesh Godiyal, and Yashomati Thakur.

