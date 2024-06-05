Congress Set Highest Record Since 2014, Almost Touches 100-Seat Mark

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India announced (ECI) the result of the Lok Sabha election 2024 on June 4 and it turned out a big victory for Congress since the 2014 election. The Congress-led INDIA alliance put up a strong performance and secured 234 seats while Congress individually almost touched the 100-seat mark.

The grand old party won 99 Lok Sabha seats- including the Parties bastion seat Amethi and Rae Bareli of Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha seat. BJP's Smriti Irani lost the election against Congress leader Kishori Lal while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi secured from UP's Rae Bareli against BJP leader Dinesh Pratap Singh.

Congress held the Press conference after receiving enormous support from the people. Party leader Paul Gandhi thanked the voters of Rae Bareli and Wayanad and said, "I have won from Rae Bareli and Wayanad and I thank the voters. I need to decide which seat I will retain. I haven't decided yet."

2019 Election Recap

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Election Congress secured a victory on 52 Lok Sabha seats after losing its Bostin seat Amethi of Uttar Pradesh.

BJP received huge support in the 2019 election in which the party managed to win 303 seats on its own and 353 with allies. The saffron party secured 74 seats from UP, 39 from Bihar, and 28 from Madhya Pradesh which is called a Hindi belt.



2014 Election Recap

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election the grand old party secured a victory on 44 Lok Sabha seats while in the 2009 election, the party secured a triple-digit score and gave former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) a second term. In 2019, Congress Secured 206 parliamentary seats and formed a UPA government.