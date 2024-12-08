Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2829262https://zeenews.india.com/india/congress-sonia-gandhi-linked-to-george-soros-funded-organisation-claims-bjp-2829262.html
NewsIndia
SONIA GANDHI

Sonia Gandhi Linked To George Soros-Funded Organisation, Claims BJP

The BJP claimed in posts on X that the association of Sonia Gandhi and George Soros highlights foreign entities' influence on India's internal affairs. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Dec 08, 2024, 07:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sonia Gandhi Linked To George Soros-Funded Organisation, Claims BJP

The BJP on Sunday accused former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi of ties to a George Soros-funded organisation. The group has allegedly supported the idea of an independent Kashmir. The BJP claimed in posts on X that the association highlights foreign entities' influence on India's internal affairs. 

“Sonia Gandhi, as the Co-President of the FDL-AP Foundation, is linked to an organisation financed by the George Soros Foundation. Notably, the FDL-AP Foundation has expressed their views that treat Kashmir as a separate entity,” the saffron party said in the social media post. 

The BJP alleged that, “This association between Sonia Gandhi and an organisation that has backed the idea of Kashmir as an independent nation expresses the influence of foreign entities on India’s internal affairs and the political impact of such connections.” 

In another 'X’ thread, BJP alleged that Sonia Gandhi, as chair of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, partnered with the George Soros Foundation. It claimed this reflects the impact of foreign funding on Indian organisations.  

“Rahul Gandhi's press conference on Adani was live telecast by George Soros-funded OCCRP, which Gandhi used as a source to criticise Adani. It shows nothing but their strong and dangerous relationship,” the post read.  

Meanwhile, despite the US rejecting BJP's claims of backing efforts to destabilise India, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey announced plans to question Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha. Dubey, in a post on X, accused the OCCRP and George Soros of conspiring with the opposition. He alleged their goal is to harm India's economy and tarnish the Modi government's image. 

In the social media platform BJP MP said, “Yesterday I read the statement of the US embassy officials again and again. They admitted that the US government funds OCCRP, and Soros' foundation also funds it. OCCRP and Soros' work is to ruin India's economy and defame the Modi government in connivance with opposition leaders. After yesterday's statement, I will have to ask my 10 questions in the Lok Sabha from Rahul Gandhi. The opposition is trying to suppress my voice in Parliament. Lok Sabha Rule 357 gives me the right to ask questions. Waiting for tomorrow.” 

The US on Saturday dismissed BJP's claims of involvement in efforts to destabilise India. It rejected allegations that its State Department-funded groups and "deep state" elements targeted PM Modi and businessman Gautam Adani.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India Security - Bangladesh Training Rohingya Terrorists?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Is ‘Mohammad’ the Most Popular Name in Britain?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP vs AAP Over Fake Voters in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Muslims ‘banned’ in this Hindu colony of UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Bangladesh burning Indian goods?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is UP on high alert for December 6?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bangladesh Preparing for War Amid Attacks on Hindus?
DNA Video
DNA: Was Pakistan Behind Sambhal Riots?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Caste Debate on Lord Krishna in Mathura?
DNA Video
DNA: Winter Session - Opposition Divided Again!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK