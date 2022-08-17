New Delhi: Senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa on Wednesday (August 17, 2022) hit out at Congress and alleged that the party is "supporting" anti-nationalists like PFI and SDPI.

Speaking two days after Karnataka's Shivamogga stabbing incident, the BJP MLA said, "I am directly saying that not only in Shivamogga, not only in South but across the country in all states, it is Congress which is supporting anti-nationalists like PFI, SDPI."

Eshwarappa's statement comes in the wake of communal tension in his home district of Shivamogga following a row between two groups over the installation of a banner with a picture of Hindutva icon VD Savarkar on the occasion of Independence Day on Sunday.

A young man named Prem Singh was also allegedly stabbed by some miscreants. According to police, Singh, 20, was stabbed after two groups clashed over putting up banners of Hindutva icon Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan on Monday.

'If Hindus rise, then...': KS Eshwarappa warns Muslims

Earlier on Tuesday, KS Eshwarappa accused "some Muslim goondas" of communal tension in Shivamogga and warned them stating that Hindu society should not be considered weak and if the whole community stands up together they will not be able to survive.

Complementing police for swift action, he urged the elders of the Muslim community to guide their youngsters, who have chosen the wrong path.

"Government is making all attempts to maintain peace, I'm not saying all Hindus and Muslims are involved in such things. Hindu society is strong, it is not weak. If Hindu society really stands up, Muslim goondas will not survive, but Hindus don't want to take the law into their hands and want the government to take action," Eshwarappa said.

He also said that the police have shown "sample" by taking strong action against miscreants, but still such acts of 'goondaism' and killings are continuing.

"I want to tell elders of the Muslim community, I'm not saying all Muslims are goondas. Elders of the Muslim community have made efforts for peace in the past, I want to tell them to advise the youngsters who are indulging in 'goondaism', if not the government will act and they should be ready to face it," he added.

"The attempts to attack and kill Hindus are continuously on. I have brought this notice to the CM," the BJP leader stated.

Pointing out that the husband of a Congress Corporator in Shivamogga was involved in an earlier incident where V D Savarkar's photo was torn and insulted, and he is in jail today, he said, the Congress should apologise and urge its leaders Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar to act on their party workers involved in such acts.

