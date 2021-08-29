हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Congress

Congress suspends two senior leaders in Kerala for criticising DDC selection

Former MLA K Sivadasan Nair and former KPCC general secretary K P Anil Kumar were "temporarily suspended" from the party for lack of discipline.

Image credit: ANI

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress in Kerala has suspended two of its senior leaders for publicly expressing displeasure over the selection of the party's district chiefs in the state by the AICC.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran in a statement said former MLA K Sivadasan Nair and former KPCC general secretary K P Anil Kumar were "temporarily suspended" from the party.

"They both showed lack of discipline and made public statements through the media related to the reconstitution of DCCs," the statement said.

Both the leaders made scathing criticism against the state leadership over the selection of District Congress Committee (DDC) chiefs.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) had on Saturday evening published the list of 14 DCCs in the state, following which the disgruntled leaders made the remarks on TV talk shows.

