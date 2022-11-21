Congress to file review petition in SC on release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts



New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The Congress will file a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging the decision to release the convicts of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, party sources said on Monday.



The Centre has already filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against the release of the convicts.



