Congress to file review petition in SC on release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts
The petition challenging the grounds set out in the order will be filed this week, they said.
New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The Congress will file a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging the decision to release the convicts of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, party sources said on Monday.
The Centre has already filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against the release of the convicts.
