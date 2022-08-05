New Delhi: A nationwide “anti-inflation” protest will be held by Congress on Friday (August 5, 2022) amid opposition attacks on the government over the rise in the price of essentials. Amid the ongoing confrontation between the government and Congress over the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) action in the National Herald case, the latter is scheduled to hold a massive protest against price rise, unemployment and imposition of Goods and Services Tax on food items today.

Congress, last week, issued a statement that stated that its elected representatives will hold a "Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan" march to mark their protest in Delhi. The statement also added that senior leaders will also take part in the “Prime Minister House Gherao” rally.

Delhi | Congress to hold a nationwide protest today over unemployment & inflation.



Visuals from Akbar Road where barricades put up & Police present as workers start arriving near the party office.



Sec 144 CrPC imposed in entire area of New Delhi district, except Jantar Mantar. pic.twitter.com/oQfFmgnuPk — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

At the state level, all PCCs will hold a 'Raj Bhavan Gherao', in which all state legislators and other senior leaders will take part. Congress has also planned protests from the district down to the block levels.

The price rise has been a matter that the opposition has been bringing up constantly with the monsoon session of the Parliament. Both the houses have seen suspensions due to what has been called as the unruly behaviour of the opposition members.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police issued an advisory saying the traffic movement will be affected in parts of Lutyens' Delhi today. The police have made special arrangements and diversions will be suggested based on expected spots of congestion on major roads.

According to the advisory, in order to facilitate smooth movement of traffic in New Delhi district, buses will be restricted beyond Dhaula Kuan, Ridge Road, Shankar Road, Panchkuian Road, Chelmsford Road, Minto Road, Mathura Road, W-Point, Lodhi Road, Aurbindo Marg, Africa Avenue, Moti Bagh red light (Shanti Path).

The advisory suggested that the commuters using vehicles are requested to plan their journey in advance accordingly for their convenience.

The advisory also stated that due to special traffic arrangements, movement on the Kamal Attaturk Marg, Kautilya Marg, Teen Murti Marg, Rajaji Marg, Akbar Road, Safdarjung Road and Raisina Road will hardly be possible.

The commuters should expect heavy congestion on Sardar Patel Marg, Shanti Path, Panchsheel Marg, Tughlak Road, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Prithvi Raj Road, Shahjahan Road, Zakir Hussain Marg, Mulana Azad Road, Rafi Marg, Janpath Road, Ashoka Road, Rajender Prasad Road, Mother Teresa Cresent Marg, Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Mathura Road due to special traffic arrangements, it read.

"Special arrangements have been made and necessary diversions have been suggested on expected congestion points. We have made all the contingency arrangements for all types of situations, and we will ensure that least inconvenience is caused to the public," Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S S Yadav had said on Thursday.

(With agency inputs)