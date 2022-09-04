New Delhi: The Congress will put up a big show of strength at Delhi's Ramlila maidan on Sunday (September 4, 2022) and launch an all-out attack on the BJP government over price rise, unemployment and the GST hike on essential items. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and a host of party leaders would address the "Mehngai par halla bol" rally. Party workers from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, besides other parts of the country, would participate in it.

Congress leaders held press conferences in 22 cities across the country early this week and gave a "Dilli Chalo" call for its "Mehangai Par Halla Bol rally" at Ramlila Maidan on September 4.

However, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are currently out of the country for the former's medical treatment and would not participate in the events.

The development comes ahead of Congress’s 3,500-km "Bharat Jodo Yatra" from Kanyakumari to Kashmir starting September 7. Under "Bharat Jodo Yatra” Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will walk across the country highlighting the issues of price rice and unemployment and promoting communal harmony.

The "Bharat Jodo Yatra" is the Congress party's biggest ever mass contact programme, where the party leaders will reach out to the common people at the grassroots level.

Security arrangements in place: Delhi police

Meanwhile, the Delhi police officials informed that adequate security arrangements have been made in and around the Ramlila Maidan in central Delhi in view of the Congress' protest on Sunday.

According to police, paramilitary forces will be deployed along with the local police at the venue for the rally and metal detectors will also be placed at the entry points of the ground.

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory

The Delhi Police has also issued a traffic advisory on its official Twitter handle, alerting the commuters about road closures on Sunday.

"Due to a protest call by the Indian National congress at Ramlila Maidan tomorrow, some stretches around the venue shall observe road closure," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted on Saturday.

The advisory read- it advised commuters to avoid some stretches that will remain closed due to the rally. Ranjeet Singh Flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, Vivekanand Marg (both sides), JLN Marg (Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk), round about Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk, Chaman Lal Marg, Ajmeri Gate towards Asaf Ali Road and DDU-Minto Road red light point towards Kamla Market will remain closed.

(With agency inputs)