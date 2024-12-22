Advertisement
AMIT SHAH

Congress To Hold Press Conferences In 150 Cities, Demand Amit Shah's Resignation Over Ambedkar Remarks

Congress to hold press conferences in 150 cities and marches on December 24, demanding Amit Shah's resignation.

|Last Updated: Dec 22, 2024, 07:40 AM IST|Source: ANI
Congress To Hold Press Conferences In 150 Cities, Demand Amit Shah's Resignation Over Ambedkar Remarks Image: ANI

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Saturday informed that the Congress MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the CWC members will do press conferences in 150 different cities across the nation demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Congress has been seeking Amit Shah's resignation over his remarks pertaining to Ambedkar in Rajya Sabha, which the minister made while attacking the opposition party.

"On 22 and 23 (December) in more than 150 cities our MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the CWC members will do press conference demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah and will condemn the way he disrespected Babasaheb Ambedkar," Pawan Khera said.

Khera further told that party will hold Babasaheb Ambedkar Samman Marches on December 24 and submit a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu through district collectors.

"On 24 December, we will bring out a march at our district headquarters and will give memorandum to collectors that will be addressed to the president - in that also we will repeat our demand of Amit Shah's resignation...," said Khera. 

