Congress

Congress to launch drive for digital enrolment of members in Raebareli

The organisation will also launch this pilot project in Chattisgarh and Goa in the coming days. A meeting of AICC General Secretary Incharges, state presidents, district presidents has been called on November 4 at the party's war room of the capital for the final discussion before launching the digital membership drive. 

New Delhi: Congress is set to launch its digital membership pilot project in Raebareli district, which is the parliamentary constituency of party's interim president Sonia Gandhi. The party has chosen one more district where the digital membership drive will be carried out - Bulandshahr.

The organisation will also launch this pilot project in Chattisgarh and Goa in the coming days. A meeting of AICC General Secretary Incharges, state presidents, district presidents has been called on November 4 at the party's war room of the capital for the final discussion before launching the digital membership drive.

A source told ANI that traditional paper-based exercise will still be valid despite the new digital method. Earlier, the membership of the party was given after taking down details in the receipt books without collecting any supporting documents of the individuals. In this new method, the party will try to reduce the fake and duplicity of the data.

CongressRaebareliCongress digital membershipAICC
