Congress

Congress to launch 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' over inflation, fuel price hike from March 31

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre each on Saturday, the fourth increase in five days.

Representational image

New Delhi: Amid rising fuel prices, Congress will launch 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' from March 31 to April 7, ANI reported. 

After the petrol and diesel prices were increased for the fourth time in five days, Congress on Saturday (March 26) attacked the BJP  saying this "shameless fleecing" of the public must stop.

Hitting out at the Centre over rising fuel prices, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said, "King prepares for palace, while subjects reel under inflation."

Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders have been constantly targeting the government over rise in fuel prices. 

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre each on Saturday, the fourth increase in five days. With this, the petrol and diesel prices have been increased by Rs 3.20 per litre this week. 

Taking to Twitter, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala wrote in Hindi, "Inflation in Modi government - 'date new, problem same. This morning also started with rising prices. Today again the rate was increased by Rs 0.80."

"Everyday a new rate of diesel/petrol in new India, four attacks in five days, loot of Rs. 3.2/L," he added. 

Taking a swipe at the saffron party, Surjewala asked, "BJP continues - celebratory oath-taking, public suffers from inflation every day?" His remark comes a day after Yogi Adityanath took oath as the Uttar Pradesh CM in a grand ceremony in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, top BJP leaders and other high-profile guests. 

(With agency inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
