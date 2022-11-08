Congress to move HC against Bengaluru court's order to block its Twitter account

New Delhi: The Karnataka congress will file a writ petition in the high court against the order by a Bengaluru court to temporarily block the Twitter accounts of the Congress party and Bharat Jodo Yatra for illegally using the sound records of the film KGF Chapter-2. The Congress is pursuing all the legal remedies after the lower court directed Twitter to block its official handle and that of its Bharat Jodo Yatra over alleged music copyright infringement.

Notably, a dedicated commercial court for Bengaluru Urban District directed the microblogging site Twitter to block the handles of the Indian National Congress (INC) and its 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' till the next date of hearing. Also, the court ordered the removal of three tweets posted by the party.

The court order came on a suit filed by MRT Music which is the copyright holder of the soundtracks from the film 'KGF Chapter 2'.

"We have read on social media about an adverse order from a Bengaluru court against INC & BJY SM handles," the Congress said on Twitter.

"We were neither made aware of nor present at court proceedings. No copy of the order has been received. We are pursuing all the legal remedies at our disposal," the party said.

It has been alleged by the firm that its copyright has been infringed upon and sought a permanent injunction against the INC and its leaders from using its copyrighted music.