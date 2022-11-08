topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
BHARAT JODO YATRA

Congress to move HC against Bengaluru court's order to block its Twitter account

A Bengaluru court ordered Twitter to block accounts of the Congress party and Bharat Jodo Yatra for illegally using the soundtracks of 'KGF: Chapter 2' film.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 05:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Congress to move HC against Bengaluru court's order to block its Twitter account

New Delhi: The Karnataka congress will file a writ petition in the high court against the order by a Bengaluru court to temporarily block the Twitter accounts of the Congress party and Bharat Jodo Yatra for illegally using the sound records of the film KGF Chapter-2. The Congress is pursuing all the legal remedies after the lower court directed Twitter to block its official handle and that of its Bharat Jodo Yatra over alleged music copyright infringement. 

Notably, a dedicated commercial court for Bengaluru Urban District directed the microblogging site Twitter to block the handles of the Indian National Congress (INC) and its 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' till the next date of hearing. Also, the court ordered the removal of three tweets posted by the party.

The court order came on a suit filed by MRT Music which is the copyright holder of the soundtracks from the film 'KGF Chapter 2'.

"We have read on social media about an adverse order from a Bengaluru court against INC & BJY SM handles," the Congress said on Twitter.

"We were neither made aware of nor present at court proceedings. No copy of the order has been received. We are pursuing all the legal remedies at our disposal," the party said.

It has been alleged by the firm that its copyright has been infringed upon and sought a permanent injunction against the INC and its leaders from using its copyrighted music.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA
DNA: What changed in 6 years of demonetisation?
DNA
DNA: Tirupati's treasure growing every year
DNA
DNA: Who is worried with the reservation of poor?
DNA
DNA: What is the raw script of Pakistan's K-2 plan?
DNA
DNA: The 'cure' for 'quacks' of hair transplant
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 05, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is pollution only Delhi's problem?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality Check of Indira Rasoi Yojana in Rajasthan
DNA Video
DNA: Is Pakistan heading towards 'Civil War'?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 04, 2022