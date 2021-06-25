Congress to stage 10-day nationwide agitation against inflation, unemployment from July 7

New Delhi: Congress is all set to launch a 10-day nationwide agitation against inflation and unemployment from July 7. During these demonstrations, the party leaders and workers will take out Cycle Yatra at district levels. While at the state level, marches and processions will be organized, the Congress statement said.

"Moved by the plight of the people already suffering on account of the COVID pandemic, rampant unemployment and salary cuts, the Congress Party has decided to launch nationwide agitation programs at Block, District and State levels. These programs shall be implemented by the State units between July 7 and July 17, 2021. It shall comprise Congress Party Leaders, AICC frontal organisations including Mahila Congress leaders and members, aided by scores of ordinary party workers all over the country," ANI quoted the Congress statement.

As the fuel prices continue to hike across the country and have even crossed Rs 100 in many states, the Congress party will run a signature campaign at all petrol pumps demanding a reduction in fuel prices. On June 11, Congress had held a nationwide demonstration against the soaring prices of petrol and diesel.

This decision to hold nationwide agitation comes after a meeting of general secretaries and state in-charges was chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday (June 24). Addressing the price rise in petrol and essential commodities like pulses and edible oils, Gandhi said, "This price rise is taking place at a time when livelihoods are being lost in unprecedented numbers, when there is mounting unemployment and when economic recovery is not a reality.”

Sonia Gandhi also asked the party leaders to tackle the vaccine hesitancy among people and ensure that the COVID-19 vaccine wastage is minimized. She also cautioned against possible third wave and said proactive measures need to be taken so that children are spared this calamity.

(With agency inputs)

