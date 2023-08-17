'Congress' True Colours': Anurag Thakur After Himachal CM Blames 'Bihari Architects' For Destruction In Rains

New Delhi: Union minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday said the Congress had shown its true colours by insulting the people of Bihar by "blaming" them for the destruction caused by heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh. Thakur was responding to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu's reported remarks in which he blamed the construction workers from Bihar for the destruction in Shimla, one of the worst-affected districts in the hill state.

"Congress has shown its true colours. No chief minister has any right to insult the people of Bihar, be it Arvind Kejriwal or Sukhwinder Sukhu," Thakur told reporters here on the sidelines of a tour of the Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the G-20 Summit.



Thakur said people of Bihar have made significant contributions to nation-building, be it labourers or IAS and IPS officers or media persons.



Sukhu had reportedly said that the migrant workers from Bihar have constructed the floor on the floor in Shimla.



"The migrant architects (masons), whom I call 'Bihari architects', come here and construct the floor on the floor. We do not have local masons," the Himachal CM said.



Thakur said the Congress should focus on relief and rehabilitation in Himachal Pradesh and not indulge in politicking.



The Union minister said he will visit Himachal Pradesh on August 20-21 and meet the people affected by the tragedy.