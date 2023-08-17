New Delhi: Congress has now taken a U-turn shortly after Delhi Congress leader Alka Lamba claimed that the party will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on all seven seats in Delhi, triggering sharp reactions from the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP which threatened to boycott the Opposition-led INDIA alliance. Clearing the air, Deepak Babaria, Congress in-charge for Delhi, distanced the party from its leader Alka Lamba's statement, saying that there was no discussion held on elections or alliance in today's meeting. Babaria even termed her statement "immature".

Speaking to ANI, Babaria said, "I am finding myself for want of words to get some sense of the AAP. Alka Lamba is not an authorized spokesperson for much larger issues. As an in-charge, I have said there has been no discussion on it (Lok Sabha seats)."

"After the completion of the meeting, I clearly said that there were no discussions regarding elections or alliance in the meeting. I also said that any discussion of the INDIA alliance will only take place in the presence of Mallikarjun Kharge ji," he said.





Kharge, Rahul Meet Delhi Congress Leaders

Earlier in the day the Congress party held a meeting of its Delhi unit. After the meeting, Congress leader Alka Lamba claimed that the party had asked its cadres and leaders to start making preparations for the seven Lok Sabha seats for the 2024 elections. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, who were present at the meeting, asked party leaders to remain united and connected with the people, sources said. Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary and former Union minister Ajay Maken, who were also present at the meeting, pointed out to the issues relating to a possible alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the sources said.

"In view of the Lok Sabha elections, a consultation was held with the leaders of the Delhi Congress today. Revitalisation of the Delhi Congress is our priority, in which participation of all leaders and workers is necessary. We had made Delhi prosperous and happy, our struggle for the people of Delhi continues even further," Kharge said after the meeting.

Rahul Gandhi said in a Facebook post that a meeting of Delhi Congress leaders was held under the chairmanship of Congress President Kharge. "The Congress is dedicated to strengthening the voice of the people of Delhi and ensuring the progress of Delhi," he said. Later, in a one-on-one meeting, Kharge and Gandhi met senior leaders of the Delhi Congress, including Maken, Chowdhary and Subhash Chopra, to discuss leadership issues in the unit.

Chowdhary has completed his tenure as Delhi Congress president and a replacement is expected. All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K C Venugopal said on X, "Attended the meeting to review preparations of Delhi PCC (Pradesh Congress Committee) for the Lok Sabha elections, chaired by Sh. Mallikarjun Kharge ji, along with Sh. Rahul Gandhi ji and senior leaders from Delhi."

"The (Narendra) Modi-led BJP has proven to be disastrous for Delhi. The people also recall INC's glorious 15-year stint in Delhi during which the city transformed into a modern, vibrant metropolis. We are confident that the people will extend their full support to us in 2024," Venugopal said.

All the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi are currently held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Delhi Congress chief Chaudhary said it was the Congress which protested against the Delhi liquor policy during 'Pol Khol Yatra' and it led to the arrest of top AAP leaders. The Congress will always question Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (also the AAP's national convener) whenever it concerns the safety and protection of the people of Delhi, he said.

AICC in-charge for Delhi affairs of the Congress Deepak Babaria said Wednesday's meeting was held to discuss the party's strategy for the forthcoming parliamentary elections and all senior leaders and workers were present.

AAP Threatens To Boycott INDIA Alliance

This statement triggered the AAP to threaten a walkout from the INDIA alliance. Party spokesperson Priyanka Kakar said, "If they (Congress) don't want to form an alliance in Delhi, then it makes no sense to go for the INDIA alliance, it is a waste of time. The party's top leadership will decide whether or not to attend the next meeting of the INDIA alliance."

This forced Congress in charge of Delhi to make clarification that no talks had been held on the alliance in Delhi. He also cautioned the AAP on its media statement, saying, "The AAP should understand... to make such statements." "They should also understand that the entire media wants to support the BJP..want to provoke you.. After provoking you, to make such statements..I think it is the most unfortunate thing," Babaria said, referring to Priyanka Kakkar's statement.

He further mentioned that there was no discussion held in the meeting today. "To make some imaginary statements...And if someone believes the immature statements of our spokesperson..they should have clarified it with me," he said, terming it the "mischief of media to favour the BJP".

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, a group of 26 opposition parties have come together under the banner of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The INDIA alliance is scheduled to meet in Mumbai at the end of this month and a potential face-off between the AAP and the Congress would have hurt the alliance.