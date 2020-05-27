Congress urges government to take nation into confidence on India-China face-off in east Ladakh

New Delhi: Amid the face-off rising tension along the India-China border in east Ladakh, the Congress on Wednesday expressed its concern on the face-off and demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take the nation into confidence.

New Delhi: The Congress party on Wednesday (May 27) expressed concern over the faceoff between India and China along the line of actual control (LAC) in east Ladakh, and urged the government to take the nation into confidence to address the issue.

In a statement, former Union Minister Anand Sharma said, "The situation in Ladakh following incursion by Chinese forces in Pangong Tso lake and Galwan Valley regions and the standoff between the armies of India and China is a matter of serious national concern."

Sharma said, "The differing accounts in national and international media of escalations and continuing stalemate has caused anxiety among the people of India. The Congress party urges the government of India to take the nation into confidence to address the concern of the people."

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that no one can threaten Narendra Modi`s India. Replying to a question on the face-off at the LAC, Prasad said, "No one can dare to stare at Modi`s India."

The political slugfest between the BJP and the Congress was triggered by the continuing face-off between India and China in eastern Ladakh.

Indian and Chinese Army personnel reportedly clashed along the northern bank of the Pangong Lake in Ladakh on May 5. Four days later, a face-off between the two sides was witnessed near Naku La Pass in Sikkim.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump today expressed his willingness to mediate between India and China to resolve their border dispute. He took to social media to convey this message.

President Trump tweeted, "We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute. Thank you!"

China, however, took an apparently conciliatory tone today by stating that the situation at the border with India is "overall stable and controllable."

It further said that both the countries have proper mechanisms and communication channels to resolve the issues through dialogue and consultation.