Congress will never implement ‘black’ farm laws: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged farmers protesting against the three farm laws not to step back until their demands are met and said these laws will be scrapped when her party comes to power.

On Thursday (February 11), Priyanka took it to her official social media account to attack the Centre on the new farm laws. She accused that the new laws are designed to help billionaires.

कृषि संबंधी तीन काले कृषि कानूनों की असलियत यही है कि किसानों के हित की उपेक्षा करते हुए भाजपा ने इन्हें खरबपति मित्रों के फायदे के लिए बनाया है सहारनपुर किसान पंचायत में किसानों को भरोसा दिलाया कि कांग्रेस किसानों के हक की लड़ाई में साथ है और इन कानूनों को कभी लागू नहीं करेगी। pic.twitter.com/9pVDvZx0tY — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 11, 2021

Priyanka in Hindi wrote on Twitter, “The reality of the three agricultural laws is that the BJP has made them to extend benefits to its corporate friends, ignoring the interest of farmers. The farmers in Saharanpur Kisan Panchayat were assured that when the Congress would return to power, it will never implement these laws."

Earlier, she assured the farmers in Saharanpur Kisan Panchayat that the Congress is in the fight for the rights of the farmers and will never implement these laws, if they come in power.

"This is the movement of your existence. Do not step back. We stand with you until the laws are withdrawn. When Congress comes to power, all these laws will be scrapped and you will get the full value of the support price," she said in the gathering a day before.

In 1955, Jawaharlal Nehru had made laws against hoarding. But this law has been scrapped by the BJP government. This new law will help the ‘Arabpatis’ (billionaires). They will decide the price of farmers’ produce," the Congress leader added.

Attacking the Centre further, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Prime Minister’s heart only beats for capitalists. Farmers are called terrorists. Modiji went to China and Pakistan but did not visit the Delhi borders."

Earlier, Congress had extended its support to the ‘chakka jam’ (road blockade) called by farmer unions earlier this month.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

