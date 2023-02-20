'Congress Won't be Visible Even Through Telescope After...': Amit Shah In Nagaland

NEW DELHI: Launching a full-blown attack on the main opposition party, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that Congress won't be visible even through a telescope after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The Union Home Minister made these remarks while addressing a rally in poll-bound Nagaland. While addressing the rally, Shah also stated that it is the top priority of the Centre “to make peace talks successful and solve Naga political problem quickly.”

The senior BJP leader also expressed confidence that the NDPP-BJP coalition will form the government in Nagaland after assembly polls. He added that the new BJP-NDPP government will solve all problems of the state. Shah has kick-started the BJP’s campaign for the Nagaland assembly polls by addressing a public meeting here in support of a BJP candidate from the constituency.

Shah also slammed Congress leader Pawan Khera for insulting the PM by calling him 'Narendra Gautam Das Modi'. "The language used by a Congress spokesperson (Pawan Khera) for PM Modi today is not his statement, but a statement that's in accordance with Rahul Gandhi's nature. Rahul Gandhi used abusive language for PM Modi in 2019 & as a result, Congress lost its Opposition status," Shah said.

#WATCH | The language used by a Cong spox (Pawan Khera) for PM Modi today is not his statement,but a statement that's in accordance with Rahul Gandhi's nature. Rahul Gandhi used abusive language for PM Modi in 2019 & as a result Cong lost its Opposition status: Union HM Shah pic.twitter.com/vU7wPdnBes — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2023

Amit Shah will also visit poll-bound Meghalaya on Tuesday and address two election rallies in Shillong. Meghalaya BJP president Ernest Mawrie said that the Union Home Minister will address the first election campaign rally at West Shillong and the second at Pynthorumkhrah.

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Meghalaya on February 24 when he will also hold a roadshow in Shillong.

This time BJP is contesting in all 60 seats. The Meghalaya assembly polls will be held on February 27 along with Nagaland. The counting of votes will take place on March 2.