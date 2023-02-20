topStoriesenglish2575416
NewsIndia
AMIT SHAH

'Congress Won't be Visible Even Through Telescope After...': Amit Shah In Nagaland

Amit Shah In Nagaland: The senior BJP leader also expressed confidence that the NDPP-BJP coalition will form the government in Nagaland after assembly polls. He added that the new BJP-NDPP government will solve all problems of the state

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 07:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'Congress Won't be Visible Even Through Telescope After...': Amit Shah In Nagaland

NEW DELHI: Launching a full-blown attack on the main opposition party, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that Congress won't be visible even through a telescope after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The Union Home Minister made these remarks while addressing a rally in poll-bound Nagaland. While addressing the rally, Shah also stated that it is the top priority of the Centre “to make peace talks successful and solve Naga political problem quickly.”

The senior BJP leader also expressed confidence that the NDPP-BJP coalition will form the government in Nagaland after assembly polls. He added that the new BJP-NDPP government will solve all problems of the state. Shah has kick-started the BJP’s campaign for the Nagaland assembly polls by addressing a public meeting here in support of a BJP candidate from the constituency.

Shah also slammed Congress leader Pawan Khera for insulting the PM by calling him 'Narendra Gautam Das Modi'. "The language used by a Congress spokesperson (Pawan Khera) for PM Modi today is not his statement, but a statement that's in accordance with Rahul Gandhi's nature. Rahul Gandhi used abusive language for PM Modi in 2019 & as a result, Congress lost its Opposition status," Shah said.

 

 

Amit Shah will also visit poll-bound Meghalaya on Tuesday and address two election rallies in Shillong. Meghalaya BJP president Ernest Mawrie said that the Union Home Minister will address the first election campaign rally at West Shillong and the second at Pynthorumkhrah.

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Meghalaya on February 24 when he will also hold a roadshow in Shillong.

This time BJP is contesting in all 60 seats. The Meghalaya assembly polls will be held on February 27 along with Nagaland. The counting of votes will take place on March 2. 

Live Tv

Amit Shah#AmitShahNagaland assembly pollselection 2023CongressMeghalayaBJPNDPP

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the stethoscope was invented in 1781
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the anti-India 'agenda holder' George Soros?
DNA Video
DNA: How to protect children from the 'known enemy' of the eyes?
DNA Video
DNA: When famous film director Dadasaheb Phalke died in 1944
DNA Video
DNA: Why suicide is easy for daily wage workers?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: They kept on demolishing the mosque..the policemen kept watching the spectacle
DNA Video
DNA: Order to increase India's stature in 'world order'
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report of Rising Sea Level
DNA Video
DNA: India's help to Turkey also irritated Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'