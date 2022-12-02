'Congress worked with British before Independence, absorbed 'slave mentality' from them': PM Narendra Modi in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the Congress of disowning Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and said it absorbed a "slave mentality" after working with the British before Independence. He was speaking at a campaign rally at Sojitra town in Gujarat's Anand district where voting will take place in the second phase of the state Assembly elections on December 5. "The Congress has a problem not only with Sardar Patel but also with the unity of India because their politics is based on the policy of divide and rule while Patel believed in uniting everyone. Due to this stark difference, Congress never considered Sardar Patel as their own," the PM said. The Congress's "policy" of inciting one community, caste or religion against another weakened Gujarat, Modi said. "Congress people had worked with the British for several years (ahead of Independence). As a result, the party absorbed all the bad habits of the British, such as this policy of divide and rule and the slave mentality," he added.

The opposition party's leaders avoid visiting the Statue of Unity, Patel's statue and memorial in Narmada district, he alleged. "Just because the statue has been built by Modi, Patel became untouchable for you? I am sure that people of Anand district will punish Congress for insulting Sardar Patel," the PM added.

Earlier to Thursday, Congress President Mallikarun Kharge taking a dig at PM Modi said, "He said that had the Congress not preserved Indian democracy and Constitution for seven decades, then Modi and his friends could have never become prime minister and chief minister."

Speaking at a rally in Sojitra. People of Gujarat have seen the pioneering work of @BJP4Gujarat. https://t.co/DUST3syM2P — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 2, 2022

Addressing a rally at Waghodia town in Vadodara district of Gujarat in support of Congress candidate Satyajitsinh Gaekwad, Kharge said, "Modi Ji claims that Congress gives him two kilograms of gaalis (abuses) everyday. The fact is that you give us four quintals of gaalis every day. Sometimes you target me or Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi. Without giving us gaalis, you are unable to digest your food. But for the sake of citizens, we never say anything."

The Congress President was apparently referring to PM Modi's remarks made at a rally at Kalol town in Panchmahal district, where he said a competition was on among Congress leaders as to who will use the most abusive words against him.

(With PTI inputs)