'He gives '4 quintals of abuses' to Sonia, Rahul': Mallikarjun Kharge hits back at PM Narendra Modi

Vadodara: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of hurling 'four quintals of gaalis' (abuses) at Congress and its leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Addressing a rally at Waghodia town in Vadodara district of Gujarat in support of Congress candidate Satyajitsinh Gaekwad, Kharge said, "Modi Ji claims that Congress gives him two kilograms of gaalis (abuses) everyday. The fact is that you give us four quintals of gaalis every day. Sometimes you target me or Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi. Without giving us gaalis, you are unable to digest your food. But for the sake of citizens, we never say anything." The Congress President was apparently referring to PM Modi's remarks made at a rally at Kalol town in Panchmahal district, where he said a competition was on among Congress leaders as to who will use the most abusive words against him.

"I respect Kharge Ji. But he will say only what he has been told to say. The Congress party does not know that this is the Gujarat of Ram Bhakts. In the land of Ram bhakts, they were asked to call Modi Ji a 100-headed Ravana," PM Modi further said. Last month, speaking at a public meeting in Hyderabad, Modi had said he receives '2.5-3 kg' of abuses everyday, but he turns the harsh remarks into positive energy.

Also Read: 'Kaun Dega Modi ko Sabse Zyada Gaali': PM Narendra Modi ATTACKS Congress over Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘Ravana’ jibe

Mallikarjun Kharge while addressing a rally in the Behrampura area of Ahmedabad city on Monday spared a row by saying, “the prime minister asks people to vote looking at his face in all elections. Are you 100-headed like Ravan?

"Modiji repeatedly claims that we insulted him. He accuses me and other Congress leaders of using abusive words for him. Sometimes Modiji says he is poor. For how long you will keep saying this (that I am poor)? How is this possible when you have served as the chief minister of Gujarat for nearly thirteen-and-a-half years and have been serving as the PM for the last eight years?" asked the Congress chief.

"If Modi remains poor even after serving as CM as well as PM for two decades, then imagine the plight of Dalits, poor people and tribals," Kharge said. "Accusing Modi of making such claims to get sympathy," the Congress president asked him to raise the issue of development during polls.

He said that had the Congress not preserved Indian democracy and Constitution for seven decades, then Modi and his friends could have never become prime minister and chief minister. Kharge also accused the PM and his government of "selling" assets, which were created during the erstwhile Congress regime.

"Whatever we have created in the past, Modiji is selling everything, be it ports or airports. After selling such assets off, they ask us what we have done in the past 70 years. I want to tell him that you are selling whatever we have created," he alleged.

Voting on 93 seats, including Waghodia seat, will be held on December 5 in the second phase.

(With PTI inputs)