close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    354BJP+

  • CONG+

    90CONG+

  • OTH

    98OTH

Congress worker killed

Congress worker killed by suspected Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

"It was not clear why he was killed as no Maoist pamphlet or note was recovered from the spot," an official said.

Congress worker killed by suspected Naxals in Chhattisgarh&#039;s Bijapur

Bijapur: A local Congress worker was brutally killed by suspected Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Sunday.

Sahdev Samrat (30), a native of Thothapara area, was attacked with sharp-edged weapons on Saturday night when he went to attend a wedding in the nearby Kostapara area in Bhairamgarh town, a local police official said.

He noticed that four to five men, armed with sharp weapons, were looking for him following which he tried to escape, he said.

However, the assailants chased Samrat and beat him up brutally with sticks and attacked him with axes and knives, killing him on the spot, the official said, adding they were suspected to be Naxals.

Live TV

Samrat was as an auto-rickshaw driver and also a local worker of the ruling Congress, he said.

"It was not clear why he was killed as no Maoist pamphlet or note was recovered from the spot," the official said, adding that efforts were on to trace the assailants.

A case was registered and a probe was underway from all angles, including personal enmity, he said.

Tags:
Congress worker killedMaoists
Next
Story

Earthquake in parts of Jharkhand, West Bengal, no casualties

Must Watch

PT32M19S

Minorities were being fooled in India?