Congress Working Committee Meets To Devise Post-Election Strategy

New Delhi: Days after the Lok Sabha 2024 results were announced, the Congress’ top leadership on Saturday convened with the working committee to devise the future strategy. The CWC meeting happened at Hotel Ashok here saw the participation of top leaders and members of the party including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, besides other leaders will participate in the deliberations.

During this meeting, the party MPs will also choose the new chairperson for the Congress Parliamentary Party. Sonia Gandhi is expected to be re-elected to this position. As per reports, Rahul Gandhi’s name is being proposed for the position of Leader of Opposition. Rahul registered a landslide victory in both Wayanad and Rae Bareli constituencies in the Lok Sabha elections and he will have to decide within 14 days which seat he will hold and which he will vacate.

Kharge, who called for the meeting, will arrange a dinner gathering for all the extended members of the Congress Working Committee and MPs from the party at the hotel.

Jairam Ramesh, a Congress leader, announced that a gathering of the Congress Parliamentary Party, including newly elected Lok Sabha MPs and Rajya Sabha MPs, will convene at 5:30 pm in the Central Hall of Parliament.

The Congress has become the second-largest party in the Lok Sabha, increasing its seat count to 99 from 52 in the 2019 elections.

This marks the first time since losing power in 2014 that the Congress will secure the position of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

In both 2014 and 2019, the party failed to obtain this role as its seat count was below the required 10 percent of the total seats in the House.