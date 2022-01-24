Congress writes to Uddhav Thackeray, seeks ban on 'Why I killed Gandhi' movie

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Congress

The state Congress unit chief Nana Patole in a letter to Maharashtra CM office said the portrayal of Mahatma Gandhi's murderer as a hero is not acceptable and thus, his party seeks a ban on the movie.

New Delhi: Congress on Monday (January 23) urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to place a ban on the movie ‘Why I killed Gandhi’ in the state and on the OTT platforms as it hurts the party’s sentiments.

A major row erupted after NCP leader Amit Kohle dropped the trailer of a 45-minute low-budget film, in which he portrays the role of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathu Ram Godse on social media.

As per the trailer, the movie depicts Godse’s trial following Gandhi’s assassination, justifying his actions.

Soon after the trailer was launched, Kohle became the centre of target from Congress as well as his own party.

Later, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole hit out at makers for 'glorifying' the man who killed the Father of the Nation and said would write a letter to the state government, seeking a ban on the movie.

Patole in the letter said that although Dr Kolhe is an artist, he is also a political party's MP and so he is expected to act more responsibly and opposed the portrayal of Gandhi as a hero.

