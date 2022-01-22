Congress wronged Neta Ji: Subhash Chandra Bose's daughter Anita Pfaff

New Delhi: Anita Bose Pfaff, the daughter of great freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, accused Congress of not giving her father his due respect.

"There was a section of Congress that wronged Neta Ji. Gandhi favoured Nehru because he could not have managed my father he was a rebel," said Bose.

Bose also spoke about Neta Ji's iconic statute to be installed by the Indian government at India Gate. Calling it a wonderful gesture, Pfaff said she was pleasantly surprised to know about her father’s statue.

Bose also said that a committee was formed last year before the West Bengal elections to gain mileage on the issue but nothing happened and thus, the announcement came as a surprise to her family.

Addressing the politics being played by Indian parties on Netaji’s name, Anita Bose while talking to Zee Media said that the country’s politicians have exploited the legacy of her father, who gave his life for the freedom of this country.

About India’s present communal politics and religious divide, Bose said that her father was a staunch believer of Hindu ideologies but could have never killed or hurt someone in the name of religion.

“Neta Ji was a devout Hindu but he couldn't have killed people in the name of religion like something that we have seen since partition,” Bose said.

Bose also addressed how the facts about Netaji’s life and freedom struggle are being distorted for political gains, Bose clarified that her father met Germany’s dictator Hitler twice but only for the sake of India’s freedom because he wanted to garner global support against the British rule.

“Neta Ji did meet Hitler because all he cared was for Indian freedom but it didn't mean he endorsed fascism,” she added.

India will celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of Neta Ji Subhash Chandra Bose on Sunday (January 23). On the occasion, PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of the freedom fighter at New Delhi’s Indi Gate.

The hologram sculpture will be a temporary arrangement in the place of a statue that will be installed at the same venue soon.

Hailed as India’s second-highest statue, the upcoming sculpture will be 28 feet high and 6 feet wide.

