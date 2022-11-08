Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar CHALLENGES Arvind Kejriwal: 'RESIGN if you have GUTS; ready to be hanged if proven WRONG'

New Delhi: Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who has made explosives allegations against Delhi’s ruling AAP leaders, has now challenged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to resign from his post even if a single allegation made by him turns out to be true. The conman further said that if the charges made by him against jailed Delhi minister Satyendra Jain, Kejriwal and the AAP party turn out to be false, he is ready to be hanged.

Chandrashekhar, who is facing several cases of corruption and cheating under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Money Laundering Act, has made these remarks in a third letter addressed to Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena in which he has also called for a CBI probe against the AAP leaders.

“Kejriwalji I undertake that if any of my raised issues to LG Delhi turns out to be Wrong or false as said by you and your associates, I am ready to undergo any proceeding as per law. I am ready to be hanged even for your satisfaction if I am proved wrong. But you too have the Guts to undertake that if the Complaint is proved

even one single of them. You will Resign and Retire from politics for good. Do this instead of Crying foul and playing the victim card, if you are sure all this is false, according to you, a welcome full investigation by CBI,” the conman said in his explosive letter.

In his letter, to Delhi LG, Chandrashekhar wrote, "I request you to direct an urgent CBI investigation and allow me to file an FIR as the pressure is getting too much and any undue event may take place before the truth about AAP is exposed," he wrote.

He also alleged that he is being threatened by AAP leader Satyendar Jain and ex-DG (Prisons) of Tihar jail after his complaint to the Delhi L-G went public. "After my last application was released on media, from last two days there has been a severe threat that I have been receiving from the jail administration on behalf of Satyendar Jain and DG prison Sandeep Goel."

The conman has earlier alleged that a total amount of Rs 50 crore was paid to the AAP as he was promised an important party position in south India. "If I was the country`s biggest thug then why during 2016 when I personally delivered Rs 50 crores to Satyendra Jain in the presence of Kailash Gahlot in his farm at Asola, and thereafter the same evening, Kejriwal and Jain had visited me for the dinner at Hyatt, Bhikaji Kama Place where I was staying," he alleged in the letter.

In his previous letter to Delhi LG, Sukesh had alleged that he was forced to pay Rs 10 crore "protection money" to the Aam Aadmi Party minister Satyender Jain. The conman claimed that "I am ready to give all evidence supporting my Complaint against Satyender Jain of AAP. I am also ready to record my 164 Statement before Court and Judge. But the truth has to be out, as I am not able to keep it inside me anymore, I am being harassed, they and their so-called honest government have to be exposed and shown that even in Jail they are involved in high-level corruption," he said in a letter confirmed by his lawyer.

It may be noted that on Friday, the LG Office confirmed that DG Prison Sandeep Goel has been transferred with immediate effect via an official order from the Home Department of the Government of National Capital of Territory of Delhi.

Here’s the copy of conman Chandrashekhar’s latest letter to the Delhi LG-

Press Statement

Sub: 3 Page Release

“I hereby am giving this press statement as AAP is trying to fight me and provoke me with War of Words instead of Answering the truth of all that I have said and asked in my previous press Release, and complaints to LG, New Delhi.

1. Kejriwalji you and your associates are saying that all this is done purposely now during elections, why it was not done before when ED and CBI Questioned me? And why I did not disclose it before? I will answer this, let me tell you that I kept quiet and ignored everything but due to your constant threats and pressure through the Jail

administration and Mr. Jain asking me to give funds during Punjab and Goa polls, Brazenly even though I was undergoing investigation This year, As It become too much and I don’t have any need to take all this from you, I decided to move as per law. Not because someone or anyone is asking me to do so. So Stop your old style Drama, its too evident and all can see that your trying to Cover up, and divert the issue.

2. Kejriwalji why Mr. Jain was constantly asking me to withdraw complaint filed in HC against former DG Sandeep goel and the Jail administration, why was I constantly threatened apart from asking me to give More funds for your election Campaigns? Why afraid of enquiry? What are you scared off if you are truthfull.

3. Kejriwalji, Manish ji has said I am doing all this as I am going to be helped in my case? Let me take the pleasure to answer that, unfortunately, he is very wrong as I am not Interested for any one’s help and fortunately I am very very capable of handling my Case and proving my innocence. So stop diverting the matter from the main issue, I have all the Resources to the Best to take care of my Case. I don’t need to please anyone in any form to be helped. So don’t divert the topic or from the issue to be answered by you.

4. Kejriwalji your spokes person Saurabh ji and Athshiji asked who is Sukesh? Many would not know, and also asked if I was Raja Sathayawadi Harishchandra? Let me answer that too, Kejriwalji as asked maybe Many would not know Sukesh, according to you, So I may ask then why are you getting so scarred and being so defensive, If I am nobody? Secondly even as you think many would not know, Now even that many would know as, the person who exposed AAP, Black and White in open, even after threats and Assault orchestrated by you through the DG and the Jail administration on me, time and again since last 3 months. I am not Satyawadi Harishchandra, But you and your Associates be the sathyawadi and Answer to all the Questions asked, and Welcome detailed investigation, and Say the truth why you took 50 Crores then again 10 Crores, then pressurising me to Bring 500 Crores to the party, then asking to Bring MLA from other parties in tamilnadu to yours, to Bring Actions, then again this year asking me to fund for Punjab and goa elections, threatening me to withdraw Complaint from HC against DG, Jail administration and Jain. So first you answer all this then Comment on my integrity.

5. Kejriwalji Don’t keep Saying all this is being done Because of elections, let me tell you Something and give to a piece of advice. You know me very well. You and Mr. Jain are are among few people, who know me very well So, don’t hallucinate that I wont give evidence against all that I have said or wont testify, I will give every single thing that I have, which you know very well, as your Mask has to be removed in open, also you please Kejriwalji Don’t day dream about winning elections as people are seeing everything, your Drama wont work anymore, your karma, your lies, you will be defeated badly for sure. Also soon you will be voted out of Power everywhere else. So Stop playing this Card that all this is being done because of elections, which anyways you are not winning to Power, or going to be voted for.

6. Kejriwalji Stop sending me offers and threats through the Jail administration and your Cronies (Chellas), I am not intimidated or interested in any of your offers, I will not back out, I will make sure every single transaction given to you and Mr. Jain is brought before Court of law with every piece of evidence that I saved from start knowing how you are dual faced. I am thankful to God that he gave me that thought at that time when all this started in 2016, to keep record of everything.

7. Lastly Kejriwalji, you and your Associates stop provoking me and Making it Dirty, as it would then force me to Reveal few other things which are very personal, which you or Mr. Jain will not be happy in any form, details which will shock the Country, You know exactly what I am talking about. So kindly maintain decorum and answer the investigation, and accept the truth, instead of talking about my individuality and integrity.

Kejriwalji I undertake that if any of my Raised issues to LG Delhi turns out to be Wrong or false as said by you and your associates, I am ready to undergo any proceeding as per law. I am ready to be hanged even for your satisfaction if I am proved wrong. “But you too have the Guts to undertake that if the Complaint are proved even one single of them. You will Resign and Retire from politics for good. Do this instead of Crying foul and playing victim card, if you are sure all this is false, according to you, welcome full investigation by CBI.”

Jai Shree Ram

Thanking You #Dont Drama Kejriwalji Respectfully