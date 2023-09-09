Consensus Achieved on G20 Summit Leaders’ Declaration: PM Modi Announces Breakthrough

In a historic turn of events, the G20 Summit in New Delhi has concluded with the long-awaited achievement of consensus on the Leaders' Declaration, as proudly announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This breakthrough comes after prolonged and arduous negotiations, marked by a contentious reference to the Ukraine crisis, which had held up the summit's outcome document. Prime Minister Modi's announcement, made during the summit's second session, resonated with a sense of triumph and unity as he declared the adoption of the leaders' declaration. The applause and support from fellow G20 leaders underscored the significance of this diplomatic milestone. However, the details of how consensus was reached, particularly concerning the Ukraine crisis paragraph, remain shrouded in mystery, leaving the world eager for further insights into this landmark agreement.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman takes to Twitter to emphasize PM Modi's vision of human-centric globalization and the concerns of the Global South, thanking all G20 members for their cooperation and support.

Hours before the announcement, the Indian side circulated new text among G20 states to address the Ukraine crisis reference in the draft leaders' declaration, marking a significant effort to break the impasse.

