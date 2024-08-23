'Consensus On Key Constituencies Yet To Be Finalized': Omar Abdullah On Seat-Sharing Deal With Congress For J&K Polls

A day after the pre-poll alliance between the National Conference (NC) and the Congress in Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah stated that consensus on some seats is yet to be finalized. NC vice president Omar Abdullah, while endorsing the alliance for the upcoming Assembly polls, mentioned that although seat-sharing for the majority of the 90 assembly seats has been agreed upon, a few seats remain unresolved.

Abdullah's statement follows NC president Dr. Farooq Abdullah's announcement of the alliance, aimed at strengthening their electoral strategy against the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking to reporters while accompanying party leader Sakina Itoo in Noorabad, Kulgam, where she filed her nomination papers, Omar Abdullah confirmed that most seats have been agreed upon, but discussions are ongoing for a few contested areas.

"While we have finalized the majority of seats, there are still somewhere both parties are at an impasse," he stated. "However, we will hold another meeting today to address these issues and finalize the remaining seats."

Abdullah also revealed that the NC plans to unveil its list of candidates before August 27, underscoring the party's proactive approach in connecting with voters. "We have prepared a manifesto and are hopeful that the people will elect us to serve them for the next five years," he added.

The coalition between the NC and Congress is seen as a strategic move to consolidate opposition votes ahead of the assembly elections, reflecting a united front in the face of political challenges in the region. As both parties near the finalization of seat-sharing, all eyes will be on the seats that are yet to be decided.

Meanwhile, political leaders have begun filing their nomination papers for the first phase of polls in Jammu and Kashmir. In addition to NC leader Sakina Itoo, PDP leader Dr. Mehboob Beigh also filed his nomination in Anantnag, South Kashmir.

During the first phase of polls, 24 assembly segments in Jammu and Kashmir will go to the polls on September 18, with 16 segments in the Kashmir Valley and 8 in the Jammu region.