Constitute panel, probe sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief: Wrestlers to IOA

Protest Against WFI Chief: In a letter addressed to IOA President PT Usha, the wrestlers said they have been informed by several of their younger colleagues about the sexual harassment they faced at the hands of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The letter has been signed by five wrestlers including Tokyo Olympics medallists Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia.

Last Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 01:46 PM IST

New Delhi: The group of protesting wrestlers on Friday reached out to Indian Olympic Association (IOA), demanding the formation of an inquiry committee to probe the allegations of sexual harassment they have levelled against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh., a day after threatening to lodge multiple FIRs against the sports administrator.

In a letter addressed to IOA President PT Usha, the wrestlers said they have been informed by several of their younger colleagues about the sexual harassment they faced at the hands of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The letter has been signed by five wrestlers including Tokyo Olympics medallists Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia.

 

 

Rio Games bronze winner Sakshi Malik and World Championship medallists Vinesh Phogat and Deepak Punia have also signed.

The wrestlers reiterated their demand that WFI be disbanded and its President be sacked.

They also demanded that a new committee is formed, in consultation with the wrestlers, to run the affairs of the national federation.

Extremely shameful: Kejriwal on no action against those accused of sexual exploitation

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said it is "extremely shameful" that no action has been taken against those who have been accused of sexual exploitation by female wrestlers.

"From a Haryana minister to the WFI president, everyone has been accused of serious charges but there has been no resignation nor any action. This party and its government are busy shielding their leaders with respect to the security of women players. This is extremely shameful," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Celebrated Indian wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and world championship medallist Vinesh Phogat, are staging a sit-in protest at the Jantar Mantar here for the last two days against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexual exploitation and intimidation.

