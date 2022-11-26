Constitution Day 2022: Top 10 quotes by Dr BR Ambedkar on Religion, Freedom

November 26 is celebrated as Constitution Day every year in India. The world’s longest-written constitution was duly adopted by the Constituent Assembly of the largest democracy across the globe on November 26, 1949. Dr BR Ambedkar, along with other members of the Drafting Committee of the Constituent Assembly, including KM Munshi, Muhammed Saadulah, Alladi Krishnaswamy Iyer, Gopala Swami Ayyangar, N Madhava Rao, duly adopted the constitution to commemorate the idea of Purna Swaraj put forth by Nehru in 1928.

Since 2015, November 26 has been observed as Constitution Day to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. Earlier, the day was observed as Law Day.

On the occasion of Samvidhan Diwas, the Indian government, virtually launched two portals today - for Online reading of the Preamble and Quiz - on the Constitution of India in the run-up to the celebration of Constitution Day.

Constitution Day today is being celebrated with great enthusiasm across the nation including in all Central Government Ministries/Departments with Ministers across the nation paying tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar.

Here are top 10 quotes by Dr BR Ambedkar on his idea of an ideal independent nation, religion and people.

1.“If I find the constitution being misused, I shall be the first to burn it.”

2. “I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity.”

3. “However good a Constitution may be, if those who are implementing it are not good, it will prove to be bad. However bad a Constitution may be, if those implementing it are good, it will prove to be good.”

4. “So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you.”

5. "Political tyranny is nothing compared to the social tyranny and a reformer who defies society is a more courageous man than a politician who defies Government."

6. “Democracy is not merely a form of Government...It is essentially an attitude of respect and reverence towards fellowmen.”

7. “The Constitution is not a mere lawyer’s document, it is a vehicle of Life, and its spirit is always the spirit of Age.”

8. “A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of the society.”

9. “I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.”

10. “Freedom of mind is the real freedom. A person whose mind is not free though he may not be in chains, is a slave, not a free man. One whose mind is not free, though he may not be in prison, is a prisoner and not a free man. One whose mind is not free though alive, is no better than dead. Freedom of mind is the proof of one’s existence.”