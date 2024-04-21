Constitution Written By Ambedkar, Not By Some Random Baba: Tejashwi Yadav Slams BJP In Ranchi Rally

New Delhi: The INDIA alliance held a public rally in Jharkhand's Rachi amid of Lok Sabha Election 2024, the rally included INDIA Bloc prominent leaders including R JD's Tejasvu Yadav, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Samajwadi Leader Akhilesh Yadav and many more. The opposition leader bashed over BJP's ruling Central government. On Sunday, former Bihar deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused the BJP is speaking to finish the constitution.

During the speech at the Ulgulan Nyay rally in Ranchi, Tejashwi Yadav said that the constitution was written by Baba Saheb Ambedkar, so no one can dare to change it. "The leaders of the BJP are speaking of finishing the Constitution again and again. It is a Constitution written by Baba Saheb Ambedkar, not by some random Baba. No one has the power to change it," Tejashwi said.

#WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand: At a rally by INDIA alliance leaders, former Bihar deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, "The leaders of the BJP are speaking of finishing the Constitution again and again. It is a Constitution written by Baba Saheb Ambedkar, not by some random… pic.twitter.com/S86ZRvXEyo — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2024

"In Bihar also, their ministers and candidates are saying constantly that they will finish the Constitution. The people of the country will finish you..." he further added.

However, AAP MP Sanjay Singh hit out at the BJP and said their '400 paar' slogan is 'farzi'. "INDIA alliance will work for India and Modi ji will work for Adani...BJP mislead people by giving slogans like '400 paar', '200 paar' in Bengal, '35 paar' in Delhi, '65 paar' in Jharkhand...'400 paar' slogan is farzi," Singh said.

Samajwadi leader Akhilesh Yadav during the Ranchi rally also claimed that the BJP is afraid of the Lok Sabha Election and said, "I can vouch for this that BJP is afraid".