'Constitutional Duty Of Governments...': Congress Leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir Shares Concerns Amid Bangladesh Violence

Amid tensions between India and Bangladesh over the arrest of monks and protests regarding the alleged atrocities against minorities, Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir emphasised on Sunday that it is the constitutional duty of every country to prioritise the protection of minorities in their respective borders.

"... (Congress) President Mallikarjun Kharge has already made it clear that our party will ensure that the majority provides protection to the minorities (anywhere in the world). It is the constitutional duty of the respective governments to prioritize the minorities in their country..." the Congress leader told ANI.

"If someone fails in their duties, whether it is Bangladesh or any other country, then such a country is not fulfilling their constitutional responsibilities," he added.

The situation in Bangladesh has been marked by increasing violence against minority communities, including the destruction of temples, following the arrest of a former priest, Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, November 30, ISKCON Kolkata claimed that Bangladesh authorities had arrested two of its monks, Adipurush Shyam Das and Ranganath Das Brahmachari.

Vice President of ISKCON Kolkata, Radha Raman, said that the monks were arrested on Friday by the police while on their way home after meeting with Chinmoy Krishna Das, who had been arrested on the charges of sedition on November 25.

"On November 29, when Adipurush Shyam Das and Ranganath Das Brahmachari were returning after meeting Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu, they were arrested by the police. We are also getting information that the secretary of Chinmoy Krishna Das has also been arrested," Radha Raman said in a self-made video.

He further claimed that rioters had also vandalised the ISKCON centre in Bangladesh.

On Friday, India expressed concern over the rise of "extremist rhetoric, increasing incidents of violence and provocation" in Bangladesh. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that India has consistently and strongly raised the issue of targeted attacks on Hindus and other minorities with the Bangladesh government.