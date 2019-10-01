Consumer Affairs Ministry launches app to address consumer complaints

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs on Tuesday launched a new app to address the complaints of the consumers. The consumers can give suggestions as well. Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan launched the "Consumer APP" saying that the step has been taken under the Digital India campaign and will greatly speed up the redressal of complaints.

उपभोक्ता देश के किसी भी कोने से इस App के जरिए अपनी शिकायतें सीधे दर्ज करवा सकते हैं, शिकायत पर हो रही कार्रवाई की अद्यतन जानकारी ले सकते हैं, बहुमूल्य सुझाव दे सकते हैं और अपने अधिकारों को जान सकते हैं। यह App, Android & Apple दोनों प्लेटफॉर्म के लिए उपलब्ध है। 2/2 @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/VmZlEZN3LL — Ram Vilas Paswan (@irvpaswan) October 1, 2019

The ministry officials have claimed that consumer complaints will be redressed within a minimum of 20 days and a maximum of 60 days. A consumer can download this app by going to the Play Store on their mobile. The app is available on both Android and Apple platforms.

The officials added that the consumer court will do its work but through this app, they will try to solve the problem of people. A consumer will be informed when his or her complaint will be resolved. The case will be closed only after the satisfaction of the consumer.

"Today I inaugurated the Consumer App prepared with the objective of redressing consumer complaints and obtaining valuable suggestions related to the Ministry. This step taken under the Digital India campaign will greatly speed up the redressal of complaints. Consumers can register their complaints directly from any corner of the country through this app, get updated information about the action being taken on the complaint, give valuable suggestions and know their rights. The app is available for both Android and Apple platforms," tweeted Paswan.