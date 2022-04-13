Mangaluru: An FIR has been registered against Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister K S Eshwarappa for abetment of suicide in connection with the death of a civil contractor Santhosh Patil.

According to the Karnataka police, Eshwarappa has been named as the first accused in the case. The FIR was registered based on a complaint from Prashanth Patil, brother of Santhosh Patil, who had levelled bribery charges against the senior minister earlier.

Patil was found dead at a lodge in Udupi in a case of suspected suicide. The complaint by Prashanth named minister Eshwarappa and his staff members Ramesh and Basavaraj as the accused.

In the complaint, Prashanth Patil contented his brother had undertaken works worth Rs 4 crore in Hindalaga village. Santhosh had invested his money in the project and the bill for the work was pending.

Santhosh had visited Minister Eshwarappa several times and had pleaded him to release the amount. But his close aides Basavaraj and Ramesh were demanding 40 percent commission, the complaint alleged.

Meanwhile, a forensic team examined the evidence at the spot where Patil was found dead. Patil's death had on Tuesday triggered a major political row with the Congress demanding the ouster of Eshwarappa even as its senior leader Rahul Gandhi had targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai over the issue.

A Karnataka Congress delegation led by state party chief DK Shivakumar, and former chief minister Siddaramaiah met Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot on Wednesday demanding the expulsion of state Minister KS Eshwarappa from the state cabinet as well as his arrest over contractor Santosh Patil`s death.

Congress delegation including DK Shivakumar and former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah submits a letter to Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot demanding sacking of state minister KS Eshwarappa over contractor Santosh Patil's death pic.twitter.com/3FvmtgQnoa — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2022

The Congress leaders demanded the Governor to direct the police to "take cognizance of the abetment to suicide of Santhosh Patil by KS Eshwarappa and his allies".

In a memorandum submitted to the Karnataka Governor, the Congress delegation alleged that the deceased had sent a message through the social media terming the Minister "directly responsible" for his death.

We have appealed to the Governor to dismiss KS Eshwarappa, get him arrested...Secondly, a corruption case should be regd against him given that he would seek 40% commission from his own people, including contractor Santosh Patil(who later died by suicide): DK Shivakumar, Congress pic.twitter.com/msXxYbvJpH — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2022

The delegation enclosed a copy of the message in the memorandum. The memorandum further demanded the registration of a criminal case punishable under Sec-306 of IPC and Sec-13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and other provisions of law immediately.

The leaders also demanded the arrest of the Minister "in the interest of justice and equity". Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had on Tuesday said that he has directed the police to ensure a speedy and transparent investigation into the matter.

(With Agency Inputs)

Live TV