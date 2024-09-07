Controversial Sanjauli Mosque Case: Hearing Scheduled for October 5

Sanjauli mosque: In the ongoing dispute over the Sanjauli mosque, a significant development has emerged. The hearing for the controversial case has been set for October 5.

The case has been a point of contention and public debate. It will see legal proceedings resume on October 5 now.

The decision has drawn considerable attention, with stakeholders and local communities awaiting further developments. The outcome of this hearing could have far-reaching implications for the parties involved and the broader context of the dispute.