SANJAULI MOSQUE

Controversial Sanjauli Mosque Case: Hearing Scheduled for October 5

The case has been a point of contention and public debate. It will see legal proceedings resume on October 5 now. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2024, 11:10 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Sanjauli mosque: In the ongoing dispute over the Sanjauli mosque, a significant development has emerged. The hearing for the controversial case has been set for October 5.

The decision has drawn considerable attention, with stakeholders and local communities awaiting further developments. The outcome of this hearing could have far-reaching implications for the parties involved and the broader context of the dispute.

