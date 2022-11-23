'Controversy, Courtesy and Rosogolla': Take a 'TOUR' of Swearing-in ceremony of Bengal's new governor CV Ananda Bose HERE

Bengal got a permanent governor after Jagdeep Dhankhar. New Governor C.V. Ananda Bose took oath at Raj Bhavan today, Wednesday. Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava administered the oath ceremony. Apart from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, several ministers of the state were present on the occasion. Former Governor Gopal krishna Gandhi and his wife were also present. However, it can be seen that opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari was absent from the Governor's oath ceremony. For damage control, BJP's state president and Balurghat MP Sukanta Majumdar rushed there.

New Governor's Swearing-In

Today, Wednesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived at Raj Bhavan around 10:30 AM. He was accompanied by other ministers, MLAs, leaders of opposition political parties. Governor C.V. Ananda Bose arrived at Raj Bhavan's swearing-in hall at exactly 10:45. Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava administered the oath to the Governor. After that, the Governor exchanged courtesies with the leaders and ministers present at the event.

Mamata Welcomes With Rosogolla

The Chief Minister welcomed the Governor with white rosogollas in a blue pot. Note that C.V. Ananda Bose, a resident of Kerala, used to work in a bank in Kolkata. Since then, he has become a fan of this Bengali sweet. That is not unknown to the Chief Minister. So the rosogolla was sent to the Raj Bhavan in a blue pot. Even though his surname is Bose, he is not a Bengali. He was born in Kerala. This former IAS officer served as Secretary, Chief Advisor to the Government of India. He studied at Lal Bahajur Shastri National Academy, Mussoorie. He worked in high positions of several district magistrates, education, agriculture, forest, labor departments.

Suvendu Adhikari's Absence and Controversy

After being invited to this swearing-in ceremony, Suvendu Adhikari said that he would go there. But before the start of the program, he made two tweets. He informed them that he was not going to the event today. The reason given was that he was arranged to sit next to two BJP defector MLAs, Krishna Kalyani and Biswajit Kundu. So in protest, he tweeted this. And this is where the controversy arose around the Governor's swearing-in ceremony.

Heartiest Congratulations to Dr CV Ananda Bose as he takes oath as the Governor of West Bengal.



The Information & Cultural Affairs Dept; WB Govt has made the arrangements for the oath taking ceremony.

Seating arrangements as per the Minister in Charge @MamataOfficial's whim: pic.twitter.com/ovbTMqGsif November 23, 2022

Mamata's Courtesy and Biman Bose

Today, Wednesday, Dr. CV Anand Bose was sworn in as the Permanent Governor of West Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and members of the cabinet attended and exchanged courtesies. The Chief Minister also exchanged courtesy. Left Front Chairman Biman Bose was sitting in the second row of the oath ceremony. And Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rushed to see him. They talked for a while. This is the big picture in Raj Bhavan today. The chief minister maintains courtesy even though he is a rival in the political arena. However, that precedent has been seen many times. Mamata herself went to see former Chief Minister Buddhadev Bhattacharya. Now Mamata went to Biman Basu and said, "How are you Biman da? Why are you sitting back? Come forward." And after that, the Chief Minister took Biman Bose's hand and pulled him to a chair in the front row.

Biman Meets Gandhi

Biman Basu was the most senior politician among those invited to the swearing-in ceremony of the new governor. Former Governor Gopal krishna Gandhi was present at the swearing-in ceremony at the invitation of CV Anand Bose. He also shook hands and exchanged courtesy with Biman Bose. Gopal krishna Gandhi even got up from his seat and spoke to the veteran leader. The relationship was bitter during the Left Front era, but has now been resolved.