Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav sparked controversy on Saturday by demanding a DNA test for the accused in the Ayodhya gangrape case. This statement has drawn criticism from various political parties in Uttar Pradesh.

Case Details

On July 30, the Ayodhya Police arrested Samajwadi functionary Moid Khan, who operates a bakery in Bhadarsa Nagar, along with his employee Raju Khan. They were accused of gangraping a minor girl. According to the police, the accused raped the 12-year-old girl for two months and recorded the act. The case gained attention when the minor became pregnant due to the assault.

Akhilesh Yadav, addressing the issue on X (formerly Twitter), called for a DNA test of the accused. He stated, "In cases of misconduct, justice should be sought by conducting DNA tests on the accused, not by merely making allegations and engaging in politics. Whoever is guilty should face full punishment according to the law, but if the allegations are proven false after the DNA test, then the government officials involved should also not be spared. This is the demand for justice."

Political Backlash

Yadav's demand for a DNA test was met with widespread criticism from political parties in Uttar Pradesh, including the BJP, BSP, and others. The BJP criticized the SP Chief, accusing him of defending "paedophilia" and exhibiting a "boys will be boys" mindset. They also noted the silence of leaders from the opposition INDIA bloc.

Reactions from BJP

The BJP's IT Chief Amit Malviya accused Yadav of trying to protect the accused because of religious and community biases. Malviya posted on X, "So much anxiety to save the rapists just because Moeed Khan is a Muslim and the victim is a minor girl from the Nishad community? This is the height of Muslim appeasement. SP has always exploited the backward community. But this time, injustice will not be allowed. Punishment will be given."

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya criticized Yadav, calling him a "pawn of Congress" and accusing him of misleading the public. He said, "Akhilesh Yadav, in the case of the victimized daughter of the Nishad community, you first forgot PDA (Pichde (backward classes), Dalit, and Alpasankhyaks (minorities)) for DNA and now are misleading by talking about the court. You are worried about losing your vote bank, while the people of the state expect justice for the victim and punishment for the guilty. The government will fulfil its responsibilities."

Criticism from Other Parties

Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati questioned the necessity of the DNA test and criticized Yadav for not conducting such tests during his own tenure. She stated, "The strict action being taken by the Uttar Pradesh government against the accused in the Ayodhya gangrape case is appropriate, but what should we make of the Samajwadi Party's statement that the accused should undergo a DNA test? The Samajwadi Party should also clarify how many DNA tests were conducted against such accused individuals during their own government’s tenure."