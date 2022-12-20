Conversion for marriage illegal in Haryana: Governor approves law, upto 10 years in jail for violation

Now conversion for marriage will not be allowed in Haryana. If someone violates this rule, he will be jailed for 3 to 10 years. There have been 127 cases of forced conversions in the state over 4 years. After that, the state's CM Manohar Lal Khattar-led government enacted the Haryana Law Against Religion Conversion Prevention Rules, 2022. It has now got the approval of the governor. Its notification has also been issued. After this, the victims of forced conversion will now be able to take refuge in court. Keeping in view the income of the victim and the accused, the court will be able to issue orders for maintenance and cost of action.

Refuge In Court

If a child is born after forced conversion and the woman or the man is not satisfied with the marriage, both of them will be able to take refuge in court. The court will order that both will have to pay maintenance for a better future for the child. In this, a provision has also been made to declare marriage invalid under section 6 of the Act.

Provision Of Punishment

Jail for one to 5 years for forced conversion

Provision for a fine of at least one lakh rupees

Jail for 3-10 years for hiding religion for marriage

A fine of at least Rs 3 lakh will be imposed.

Jail up to 10 years for mass religious conversion

There is a provision of appeal to the Divisional Commissioner. Even if the conversion is done voluntarily, then the DC of the district will have to be informed about it first. Its information will be pasted on the notice board of the DC office. In case of objection, a complaint can be made in writing within 30 days. DC will investigate and decide whether the rules have been violated in the conversion. Approval will be canceled in case of violation. An appeal can be made to the Divisional Commissioner against the order of the DC within 30 days.