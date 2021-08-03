हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Srinagar

Cop, civilian injured in firing by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar

The ultras attacked a security forces' party in Khanyar in the old city area of the valley.

Cop, civilian injured in firing by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Srinagar
File Photo

Srinagar: A police constable and a civilian were injured on Tuesday as militants opened fire at security forces in Khanyar area of the city, an official said.

The ultras attacked a security forces' party in Khanyar in the old city area of the valley, the police official said.

Further details are awaited. 

