Cop, civilian injured in firing by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar

Srinagar: A police constable and a civilian were injured on Tuesday as militants opened fire at security forces in Khanyar area of the city, an official said.
The ultras attacked a security forces' party in Khanyar in the old city area of the valley, the police official said.
Further details are awaited.
