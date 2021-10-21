हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cops who clicked selfies with Priyanka Gandhi will face action, says Lucknow Police Commissioner

Photographs of women constables posing with Priyanka Gandhi have gone viral on social media.

Cops who clicked selfies with Priyanka Gandhi will face action, says Lucknow Police Commissioner
Image: Twitter

Lucknow Police Commissioner D.K. Thakur has said that the women constables who posed for selfies with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, when she was stopped from proceeding towards Agra on Wednesday evening, will face action.

Photographs of women constables posing with Priyanka when she was stopped on the outskirts of Lucknow on her way to Agra have gone viral on the social media.

In the photographs, Priyanka and the young women can be seen smiling.

Priyanka, reacting to the news said, "If posing for a photograph with me is a crime, I should be punished, why blame the women constables."

 

