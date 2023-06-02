Coromandel Express Mishap: What Is Known So far About The Odisha Train Tragedy - 10 Points

Odisha Train Accident: A delegation from Bengal's state administration is traveling to Odisha in the aftermath of the Coromandel Express tragedy. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself is in constant touch with both the railways and the government of Odisha.

Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, tweeted...

"Shocked to know that the Shalimar-Coromondel express, carrying passengers from West Bengal, collided with a goods train near Balasore today evening, and some of our outbound people have been seriously affected or injured. We are coordinating with the Odisha government and South Eastern Railways for our people's sake. Our emergency control room has been activated at once with numbers 033-22143526 and 22535185. All-out efforts for rescue, retrieval, aid, and assistance were initiated. We are sending a 5- to 6-member team to the spot to cooperate with the Odisha government and railway authorities and to assist rescue operations. I am monitoring the situation personally with the Chief Secretary and other senior officers."

Shocked to know that the Shalimar- Coromondel express, carrying passengers from West Bengal, collided with a goods train near Balasore today evening and some of our outbound people have been seriously affected/ injured. We are coordinating with Odisha government and South… June 2, 2023

In addition, 033-26382217 is the helpline number for Howrah station for inquiries regarding accidents involving the Coromandel Express. The Kharagpur station's helpline numbers are 8972073925 and 9332392339. The Baleswar station's helplines are 8249591559 and 7978418322. Shalimar Station's helpline number is 9903370746. According to the railways, this train accident resulted in 30 fatalities. There were 170 passengers injured. This information was provided by the railway based on the number of passengers saved up until 9 p.m.

Today in Odisha, a significant accident involving three trains—two passenger and one freight—took place. According to reports, two derailed trains collided, sending many carriages careening into one another. The tragedy left 400 people injured and 30 dead till now. Here are 10 signifucant information what we currently know, check below: