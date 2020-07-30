Coronavirus case count in Maharashtra crosses four lakh; death toll at 14,463

Mumbai: With 9,211 new COVID-19 patients being detected in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra on Wednesday (July 29) crossed the four lakh-mark of coronavirus cases. The death toll due to the pandemic went up to 14,463 with 298 patients dying, 60 of them in Mumbai, during the day, according to the state Health department bulletin.

While the COVID-19 case count in the state reached 4,00,651, as many as 7,478 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered cases to 2,39,755. Maharashtra now has 1,46,129 active cases. So far, a total of 20,16,234 people have been tested in the state, the health department said.

The Mumbai city and suburban areas reported 1,109 and 3,324 fresh cases of COVID-19, respectively. The case count in the state's capital, thus, is 1,11,991 and death toll 6,247. The larger Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has reported 2,32,923 COVID-19 cases and 9,414 deaths. Mumbai also witnessed 60 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the number of fatalities to 6247.



A total of 288 new COVID-19 patients were found in the Thane metropolitan area near Mumbai in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of positive cases to 18443, with 598 deaths.



In the Kalyan Dombivali metropolitan area near Mumbai, 277 corona cases have been reported in the last 24 hours and the total number of positive patients has increased to 19309. With 10 more deaths, the number of fatalities in Kalyan Dombivali has increased to 336.



In Raigarh district, 398 new COVID-19 cases have been reported, taking the number of positive patients to 14474 during the last 24 hours. Seven patients also succumbed to coronavirus in the district, increasing the death toll to 387.



Two new coronavirus cases were added in Dharavi, taking the tally to 2545, out of which only 83 are active cases.

The number of cases in Pune city went up by 1,458 while neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) added 839 coronavirus cases during the day. Pune city reported 40 deaths and PCMC area reported ten fatalities. Pune division's case count is 94,961 and death toll 2,559.

The case tally in Nashik division reached 31,169 with 1,182 deaths, while Kolhapur division has so far reported 8,038 cases and 210 deaths.

The case count and fatalities in Aurangabad division stood at 16,234 and 578, respectively, while Latur division has reported 4,684 cases and 198 deaths, the health department said.

Akola division has recorded 6,843 cases with 242 deaths, while Nagpur division has recorded 5,436 cases and 78 fatalities.

There are 8,88,623 people under home quarantine while 40,777 are in institutional quarantine facilities in the state.