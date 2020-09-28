Coronavirus cases in India cross 60-lakh mark, death toll at 95,542

New Delhi: India`s COVID-19 tally crossed the 60-lakh mark with a spike of 82,170 new cases and 1,039 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Monday.
As per the Ministry, India`s tally stands at 60,74,703 including 9,62,640 active cases. The total recoveries in the country crossed 50-lakh mark on Monday (September 28) as per the Ministry of health and family welfare.
The number of cured and discharged or migrated patients is currently at 50,16,521, apart from 95,542 deaths due to the disease.
Here's the state-wise data of COVID-19 cases:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|188
|17
|3553
|2
|53
|1
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|64876
|918
|605090
|7796
|5708
|45
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2495
|37
|6495
|98
|14
|4
|Assam
|29350
|812
|139980
|1670
|655
|17
|5
|Bihar
|12827
|73
|164987
|1555
|888
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|2303
|5
|9103
|166
|147
|2
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|31661
|972
|72224
|1269
|848
|31
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|152
|11
|2848
|17
|2
|9
|Delhi
|29228
|489
|236651
|3739
|5235
|42
|10
|Goa
|5097
|327
|26460
|701
|401
|10
|11
|Gujarat
|16633
|170
|113008
|1231
|3416
|10
|12
|Haryana
|16485
|664
|105990
|2163
|1307
|16
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|3657
|447
|10359
|631
|175
|11
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|18199
|231
|52859
|1365
|1132
|7
|15
|Jharkhand
|12433
|7
|66797
|958
|679
|9
|16
|Karnataka
|104743
|2942
|462241
|6522
|8582
|79
|17
|Kerala
|56786
|4033
|117921
|3391
|677
|21
|18
|Ladakh
|1013
|5
|3032
|14
|58
|1
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|22431
|203
|97571
|2081
|2207
|26
|20
|Maharashtra
|273646
|4111
|1030015
|13565
|35571
|380
|21
|Manipur
|2359
|53
|7876
|195
|64
|22
|Meghalaya
|1480
|35
|3779
|125
|43
|23
|Mizoram
|535
|14
|1373
|57
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1042
|15
|4888
|69
|16
|25
|Odisha
|35006
|530
|173571
|3378
|797
|14
|26
|Puducherry
|5239
|88
|20648
|443
|513
|13
|27
|Punjab
|18556
|927
|88312
|2299
|3238
|50
|28
|Rajasthan
|19700
|345
|107718
|1724
|1441
|15
|29
|Sikkim
|692
|13
|2146
|49
|33
|2
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|46341
|5
|525154
|5706
|9313
|80
|31
|Telengana
|29673
|561
|156431
|1932
|1107
|7
|32
|Tripura
|5689
|377
|18959
|567
|273
|3
|33
|Uttarakhand
|10799
|57
|35672
|813
|574
|8
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|55603
|1483
|325888
|5656
|5594
|77
|35
|West Bengal
|25723
|179
|216921
|2946
|4781
|60
|Total#
|962640
|6238
|5016520
|74893
|95542
|1039
Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected by the pandemic with 2,73,646 active cases, 10,30,015 cured and discharged cases and 35,571 deaths.Karnataka with 1,04,743 active cases is the next in the list. While 4,62,241 patients have been cured in the State, the disease has claimed 8,582 lives so far. Andhra Pradesh with 64,876 active cases is also severely affected, however, over six lakh patients have been cured in the State, while 5,708 deaths have occurred due to it.
On July 17, India had logged 10 lakh cases, which then doubled to 20 lakh on August 7. The country added another 10 lakh on August 23 and went past 40 lakh on September 5. In 11 days, it added another 10 lakh cases, mounting to 50 lakh cases. Twelve days later the tally has mounted to 60 lakh.
According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7,09,394 sample tests were conducted across the country in a single day on Sunday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 7,19,67,230.