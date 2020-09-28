Coronavirus cases in India cross 60-lakh mark, death toll at 95,542

New Delhi: India`s COVID-19 tally crossed the 60-lakh mark with a spike of 82,170 new cases and 1,039 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Monday.

As per the Ministry, India`s tally stands at 60,74,703 including 9,62,640 active cases. The total recoveries in the country crossed 50-lakh mark on Monday (September 28) as per the Ministry of health and family welfare.

The number of cured and discharged or migrated patients is currently at 50,16,521, apart from 95,542 deaths due to the disease.

Here's the state-wise data of COVID-19 cases:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 188 17 3553 2 53 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 64876 918 605090 7796 5708 45 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2495 37 6495 98 14 4 Assam 29350 812 139980 1670 655 17 5 Bihar 12827 73 164987 1555 888 2 6 Chandigarh 2303 5 9103 166 147 2 7 Chhattisgarh 31661 972 72224 1269 848 31 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 152 11 2848 17 2 9 Delhi 29228 489 236651 3739 5235 42 10 Goa 5097 327 26460 701 401 10 11 Gujarat 16633 170 113008 1231 3416 10 12 Haryana 16485 664 105990 2163 1307 16 13 Himachal Pradesh 3657 447 10359 631 175 11 14 Jammu and Kashmir 18199 231 52859 1365 1132 7 15 Jharkhand 12433 7 66797 958 679 9 16 Karnataka 104743 2942 462241 6522 8582 79 17 Kerala 56786 4033 117921 3391 677 21 18 Ladakh 1013 5 3032 14 58 1 19 Madhya Pradesh 22431 203 97571 2081 2207 26 20 Maharashtra 273646 4111 1030015 13565 35571 380 21 Manipur 2359 53 7876 195 64 22 Meghalaya 1480 35 3779 125 43 23 Mizoram 535 14 1373 57 0 24 Nagaland 1042 15 4888 69 16 25 Odisha 35006 530 173571 3378 797 14 26 Puducherry 5239 88 20648 443 513 13 27 Punjab 18556 927 88312 2299 3238 50 28 Rajasthan 19700 345 107718 1724 1441 15 29 Sikkim 692 13 2146 49 33 2 30 Tamil Nadu 46341 5 525154 5706 9313 80 31 Telengana 29673 561 156431 1932 1107 7 32 Tripura 5689 377 18959 567 273 3 33 Uttarakhand 10799 57 35672 813 574 8 34 Uttar Pradesh 55603 1483 325888 5656 5594 77 35 West Bengal 25723 179 216921 2946 4781 60 Total# 962640 6238 5016520 74893 95542 1039

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected by the pandemic with 2,73,646 active cases, 10,30,015 cured and discharged cases and 35,571 deaths.Karnataka with 1,04,743 active cases is the next in the list. While 4,62,241 patients have been cured in the State, the disease has claimed 8,582 lives so far. Andhra Pradesh with 64,876 active cases is also severely affected, however, over six lakh patients have been cured in the State, while 5,708 deaths have occurred due to it.

On July 17, India had logged 10 lakh cases, which then doubled to 20 lakh on August 7. The country added another 10 lakh on August 23 and went past 40 lakh on September 5. In 11 days, it added another 10 lakh cases, mounting to 50 lakh cases. Twelve days later the tally has mounted to 60 lakh.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7,09,394 sample tests were conducted across the country in a single day on Sunday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 7,19,67,230.