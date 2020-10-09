Coronavirus cases in India cross 69-lakh mark with 70,496 new COVID cases

New Delhi: Coronavirus cases in India cross 69 lakh mark on Friday (October 9, 2020) with more than 70,000 cases reported in last 24 hours. As per the Ministry of Heath data the coronavirus cases in India stands at 69,06,152 with 70,496 new infections.

Out of the total cases 8,93,592 active cases, 59,06,070 cured/discharged/migrated cases. The recovery rate in India stands at 85.52 per cent which is highest in the world.

The death toll due to coronavirus surged to 1,06,490 deaths with 964 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The fatality rate is at 1.54 per cent.

Here's the state-wise data of coronavirus cases in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 190 5 3707 11 55 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 48661 852 684930 6102 6128 42 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2778 72 8679 283 22 1 4 Assam 30767 1019 159836 2198 794 9 5 Bihar 11447 121 180696 964 929 2 6 Chandigarh 1392 56 11344 154 186 4 7 Chhattisgarh 27427 650 106027 2199 1158 24 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 105 3 3025 15 2 9 Delhi 22232 46 272948 2643 5653 37 10 Goa 4716 33 31902 458 484 7 11 Gujarat 16465 20 127786 1129 3538 7 12 Haryana 10867 162 126267 1426 1548 20 13 Himachal Pradesh 2943 53 13597 259 238 7 14 Jammu and Kashmir 11482 649 69020 1336 1291 9 15 Jharkhand 9272 487 80439 1263 775 8 16 Karnataka 117162 990 552519 9613 9675 101 17 Kerala 90664 1582 167256 7003 930 24 18 Ladakh 1299 71 3540 29 63 19 Madhya Pradesh 16788 734 122687 2420 2547 29 20 Maharashtra 242438 2538 1212016 15575 39430 358 21 Manipur 2877 72 9719 115 83 3 22 Meghalaya 2369 42 4832 138 60 23 Mizoram 220 11 1937 18 0 24 Nagaland 1155 45 5564 66 17 25 Odisha 26184 184 216984 3312 974 16 26 Puducherry 4727 47 25256 326 556 5 27 Punjab 10775 788 107200 1615 3741 29 28 Rajasthan 21382 31 129618 2092 1605 15 29 Sikkim 545 25 2650 35 51 2 30 Tamil Nadu 44437 698 586454 5718 10052 68 31 Telengana 26374 6 180953 1878 1208 7 32 Tripura 4197 192 23474 408 311 7 33 Uttarakhand 7849 518 44808 904 702 14 34 Uttar Pradesh 42552 602 378662 3690 6245 45 35 West Bengal 28854 493 249737 2970 5439 63 Total# 893592 8833 5906069 78365 106490 964

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 8,46,34,680 samples have been tested up to October 8 with 11,68,705 samples being tested on Thursday.

The 964 new fatalities include 358 from Maharashtra, 101 from Karnataka,?68 Tamil Nadu, 63 from West Bengal,?45?from Uttar Pradesh, 42?Andhra Pradesh and 37 from Delhi.

A total of 1,06,490 deaths have been reported so far in the country includes 39,430 from Maharashtra followed by 10,052 from Tamil Nadu, 9,675 from Karnataka, 6,245 from Uttar Pradesh,?6,128 from Andhra Pradesh, 5,653 from Delhi, 5,439?from West Bengal,?3,741 from Punjab and 3,538?from Gujarat.