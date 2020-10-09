Coronavirus cases in India cross 69-lakh mark with 70,496 new COVID cases

New Delhi: Coronavirus cases in India cross 69 lakh mark on Friday (October 9, 2020) with more than 70,000 cases reported in last 24 hours. As per the Ministry of Heath data the coronavirus cases in India stands at 69,06,152 with 70,496 new infections.
Out of the total cases 8,93,592 active cases, 59,06,070 cured/discharged/migrated cases. The recovery rate in India stands at 85.52 per cent which is highest in the world.
The death toll due to coronavirus surged to 1,06,490 deaths with 964 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The fatality rate is at 1.54 per cent.
Here's the state-wise data of coronavirus cases in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|190
|5
|3707
|11
|55
|1
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|48661
|852
|684930
|6102
|6128
|42
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2778
|72
|8679
|283
|22
|1
|4
|Assam
|30767
|1019
|159836
|2198
|794
|9
|5
|Bihar
|11447
|121
|180696
|964
|929
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|1392
|56
|11344
|154
|186
|4
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|27427
|650
|106027
|2199
|1158
|24
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|105
|3
|3025
|15
|2
|9
|Delhi
|22232
|46
|272948
|2643
|5653
|37
|10
|Goa
|4716
|33
|31902
|458
|484
|7
|11
|Gujarat
|16465
|20
|127786
|1129
|3538
|7
|12
|Haryana
|10867
|162
|126267
|1426
|1548
|20
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|2943
|53
|13597
|259
|238
|7
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|11482
|649
|69020
|1336
|1291
|9
|15
|Jharkhand
|9272
|487
|80439
|1263
|775
|8
|16
|Karnataka
|117162
|990
|552519
|9613
|9675
|101
|17
|Kerala
|90664
|1582
|167256
|7003
|930
|24
|18
|Ladakh
|1299
|71
|3540
|29
|63
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|16788
|734
|122687
|2420
|2547
|29
|20
|Maharashtra
|242438
|2538
|1212016
|15575
|39430
|358
|21
|Manipur
|2877
|72
|9719
|115
|83
|3
|22
|Meghalaya
|2369
|42
|4832
|138
|60
|23
|Mizoram
|220
|11
|1937
|18
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1155
|45
|5564
|66
|17
|25
|Odisha
|26184
|184
|216984
|3312
|974
|16
|26
|Puducherry
|4727
|47
|25256
|326
|556
|5
|27
|Punjab
|10775
|788
|107200
|1615
|3741
|29
|28
|Rajasthan
|21382
|31
|129618
|2092
|1605
|15
|29
|Sikkim
|545
|25
|2650
|35
|51
|2
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|44437
|698
|586454
|5718
|10052
|68
|31
|Telengana
|26374
|6
|180953
|1878
|1208
|7
|32
|Tripura
|4197
|192
|23474
|408
|311
|7
|33
|Uttarakhand
|7849
|518
|44808
|904
|702
|14
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|42552
|602
|378662
|3690
|6245
|45
|35
|West Bengal
|28854
|493
|249737
|2970
|5439
|63
|Total#
|893592
|8833
|5906069
|78365
|106490
|964
According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 8,46,34,680 samples have been tested up to October 8 with 11,68,705 samples being tested on Thursday.
The 964 new fatalities include 358 from Maharashtra, 101 from Karnataka,?68 Tamil Nadu, 63 from West Bengal,?45?from Uttar Pradesh, 42?Andhra Pradesh and 37 from Delhi.
A total of 1,06,490 deaths have been reported so far in the country includes 39,430 from Maharashtra followed by 10,052 from Tamil Nadu, 9,675 from Karnataka, 6,245 from Uttar Pradesh,?6,128 from Andhra Pradesh, 5,653 from Delhi, 5,439?from West Bengal,?3,741 from Punjab and 3,538?from Gujarat.