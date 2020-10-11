Coronavirus cases in India cross 70-lakh mark with 74,383 new COVID infections

Coronavirus cases in India crossed the 70-lakh mark on Sunday (October 11) with more than 70,000 new cases. As per the Ministry of Health data the coronavirus cases in India stands at 70,53,807 with 74,383 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.
Out of the total cases, 8,67,496 are active cases, 60,77,977 cured/discharged/migrated cases. The death toll in India stands at 1,08,334 with 918 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected State with 2,36,947 active cases. However, 12,29,339 patients have been cured and discharged in the state, while the disease has claimed 39,732 lives so far. Karnataka with 1,18,870 active cases and 5,61,610 recoveries is also severely affected by the pandemic. The disease has claimed 9,789 lives in the State.K erala too has 91,841 active cases, while 1,75,304 people have been cured and discharged in the State so far.
Here's the state-wise tally of COVID-19 cases across India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|193
|4
|3744
|20
|55
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|46624
|1041
|697699
|6659
|6194
|35
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2940
|80
|9035
|158
|23
|4
|Assam
|29221
|489
|163355
|1451
|811
|9
|5
|Bihar
|11165
|109
|183390
|1269
|944
|10
|6
|Chandigarh
|1229
|63
|11662
|157
|190
|2
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|27369
|70
|111654
|2719
|1235
|39
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|100
|1
|3050
|13
|2
|9
|Delhi
|22007
|52
|278812
|2766
|5740
|48
|10
|Goa
|4658
|125
|32777
|460
|499
|8
|11
|Gujarat
|15936
|245
|130760
|1456
|3557
|10
|12
|Haryana
|10677
|153
|128841
|1301
|1572
|10
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|2718
|138
|14278
|402
|248
|3
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|10796
|348
|70955
|976
|1313
|7
|15
|Jharkhand
|8362
|457
|82805
|1151
|784
|3
|16
|Karnataka
|120948
|2078
|569947
|8337
|9891
|102
|17
|Kerala
|96003
|4162
|182874
|7570
|978
|23
|18
|Ladakh
|1022
|16
|3973
|87
|64
|1
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|15612
|556
|127034
|2147
|2599
|25
|20
|Maharashtra
|221615
|15332
|1255779
|26440
|40040
|308
|21
|Manipur
|2608
|250
|10396
|530
|88
|2
|22
|Meghalaya
|2437
|13
|5045
|142
|62
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|191
|3
|1984
|10
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1238
|23
|5694
|38
|17
|25
|Odisha
|24414
|1046
|224273
|3885
|1006
|15
|26
|Puducherry
|4719
|84
|25955
|412
|559
|1
|27
|Punjab
|9752
|401
|109767
|1234
|3798
|25
|28
|Rajasthan
|21354
|44
|133918
|2152
|1636
|15
|29
|Sikkim
|450
|54
|2816
|95
|55
|2
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|44150
|47
|597033
|5222
|10187
|67
|31
|Telengana
|25713
|391
|185128
|2103
|1222
|5
|32
|Tripura
|3951
|88
|24086
|285
|315
|2
|33
|Uttarakhand
|7321
|32
|46470
|412
|734
|18
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|40210
|1077
|387149
|4063
|6353
|60
|35
|West Bengal
|29793
|497
|255838
|3032
|5563
|62
|Total#
|867496
|15689
|6077976
|89154
|108334
|918
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that a total of 8,68,77,242 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far in the country. Out of these, 10,78,544 samples were tested on Saturday alone.